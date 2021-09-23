22-year-old man arrested for March murder, one suspect remains at-large

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was arrested last week for the March murder of Travis Brooker.

On Sept. 17, Angel Pabon, 22, 2260 Washington Ave., was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

On March 5, at 5:16 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired in the vicinity of Rosedale Avenue and East Tremont Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 35-year-old Travis Brooker lying on the ground at the scene, unconscious and unresponsive, with at least one gunshot wound to his head.

EMS rushed Brooker to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD is still seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following individual in connection to the homicide:

Rashaun Lawrence, 23, Black, approximately 6’1″, approximately 195lbs, brown eyes, black hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.