Morris Park Holy Name Societies, Big Deal Supermarket announce Lenten Fundraiser

Mr. Miguel Garcia, owner of Big Deal Supermarket located at 1018 Morris Park Ave., announced that the supermarket and the Parish of St. Clare of Assisi and St. Francis Xavier Holy Name Societies will once again sponsor the annual Lenten Fundraiser, which raises critical funds for the parish.

Beginning on Friday, Feb. 25, and continuing through Easter Sunday, April 17, patrons shopping at Big Deal Supermarket can contribute to the fundraiser by dropping their sales receipts into the big wooden box located in the front of the store after they have checked out.

Garcia and his team donates a percentage of all sales during this period to the church. Rev. Salvatore DeStefano, pastor of the Church of St. Clare of Assisi and St. Francis Xavier, noted that the Lenten Fundraiser is an annual tradition that not only raises funds for needed church repairs, church programs and other projects without having to ask parishioners for monetary donations, but serves to unite the community during Lent. Shoppers contribute charitably to the fundraiser as they fill their shopping carts at Big Deal with delicious and nutritious foods, desserts and fresh fruits from the supermarket’s gourmet produce department.

Last year, Big Deal donated $7,129, the biggest amount ever. Since the fundraiser’s inception in 2010, Garcia and the team at Big Deal have donated $75,889. St. Francis Xavier vice presidents Peter Ulrich and Martin Dolgow will be coordinating the event for the parish. Tom Tronconi serves as St. Francis Xavier president, and James J. Curran III as president of St. Clare of Assisi’s.

Delivery service and phone orders are available by calling (718) 824-7571. For phone orders, please be sure to tell Big Deal to drop your sales receipt into the wooden box.