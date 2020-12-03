2021 could be Gary Sanchez’s last stand in the Bronx

By Joe Pantorno
It would have been surprising if they had done the contrary, but Wednesday saw the New York Yankees tender a contract to catcher Gary Sanchez — a comforting birthday present for the backstop who turned 28 the same day he was given more time with his club.
Tendering a deal doesn’t necessarily guarantee that Sanchez will be the Yankees’ starting catcher come Opening Day or that he’ll be a Yankee at all — they could always trade him or cut him and eat a fraction of his salary — but the transaction guarantees he won’t be a free agent for a catching-needy team elsewhere to scoop up. The last thing the Yankees need is to see Sanchez experience a resurgence in another city.
For now, though, the book is still very much out on Sanchez who will have a ton to prove in 2021.
The last three years have been nothing short of a nightmare for the Yankees and their once-believed-to-be franchise catcher. Over his last 244 games since the start of the 2018 season, he’s slashing .200/.296/.453 for a meager .748 OPS while striking out once in every three at-bats.
The power is still there, posting 162-game averages of 42 home runs and 103 RBI, but injuries and struggles have only seen him play in just over half (50.2%) of the Yankees’ games during that stretch.
It’s been quite the considerable nosedive after a 2017 season when many believed he possessed the best all-around bat within the Yankees’ ranks, slashing .278/.345/.531 (.876 OPS) with 33 home runs and 90 RBI in 122 games.
That offensive production covered up the fact that his defense was suspect — to say the least — with a below-average fielding percentage, a total fielding runs above average of -16, overwhelming issues keeping the ball in front of him, and an inability to effectively frame pitches.
Without the big bat clicking, Sanchez has quickly become a liability, which had many questioning if he’d be welcomed back by the Yankees after batting .147 in 49 games during the shortened 2020 season. Especially because the free-agent market features the best catcher in baseball in JT Realmuto and another All-Star in James McCann. The Yankees have also been linked to 38-year-old veteran catcher, Yadier Molina, in recent days.
Officially bringing Sanchez back will likely slow the rumor mill down just a bit, but if he has a 2021 season that resembles anything like the past three, his time in the Bronx will be up sooner rather than later.