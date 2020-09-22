Crime

19-year-old, one other charged in south Bronx fatal shooting of Manhattan man

File photo by Todd Maisel

Two Bronx men, a 19-year-old and a 29-year-old have been arrested by police in connection to the fatal shooting of a Manhattan man in the south Bronx from August.

The NYPD arrested 19-year-old John Wilson of 162 W. 165th St. on Monday and 29-year-old Joes Aviles of 970 Tinton Ave. on Friday for an alleged role in the killing of 36-year-old Curtis Holley of 601 W. 142nd St.

Police found Holley lying on pavement with a gunshot wound to the abdomen by Prospect Avenue and E. 165th Street at about 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Unresponsive, Holley was rushed to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

