16-year-old boy assaulted, stabbed and robbed in Mott Haven

Two suspects who allegedly assaulted and stabbed a 16-year-old in Mott Haven on Oct. 8, 2021.
Photo courtesy NYPD

Bronx detectives are searching for two teens who assaulted and stabbed a 16-year-old in Mott Haven earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 8, at 12:11 p.m., one person punched a 16-year-old boy in the face and another placed him in a chokehold on the roof of 828 E. 149 St. The violence then escalated as one of the perps stabbed him once in the back and twice in his left leg before they stole his backpack.

The crooks ran out of the building and fled the scene eastbound on East 149 Street. EMS transported the victim to Harlem Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The individuals are described as Black males, 16-18 years old, who wore black-colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

 

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

