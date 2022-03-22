14-year-old in critical condition after accident in Hunts Point

A car crash over the weekend in Hunts Point has left a 14-year-old in critical condition.

According to the NYPD, officers from the 41st Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck at Longwood Avenue and Hewitt Place, in Hunts Point, on March 18 at 5 p.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 49-year-old man was driving a Toyota Corolla (livery cab) westbound on Longwood Avenue when he hit a 14-year-old male pedestrian who entered the street mid-block in a southbound direction. EMS responded and transported the teen to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem, in critical condition with trauma to the head and body. The operator of the vehicle remained on scene.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.