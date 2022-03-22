Police & Fire

14-year-old in critical condition after accident in Hunts Point

By
0
comments
Posted on
A car crash over the weekend in Hunts Point has left a 14-year-old in critical condition. 
Photo courtesy Getty

A car crash over the weekend in Hunts Point has left a 14-year-old in critical condition.

According to the NYPD, officers from the 41st Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck at Longwood Avenue and Hewitt Place, in Hunts Point, on March 18 at 5 p.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 49-year-old man was driving a Toyota Corolla (livery cab) westbound on Longwood Avenue when he hit a 14-year-old male pedestrian who entered the street mid-block in a southbound direction. EMS responded and transported the teen to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem, in critical condition with trauma to the head and body. The operator of the vehicle remained on scene.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC