Yudelka Tapia wins special election for 86th Assembly District

After finishing second in the June primary for the 14th NYC Council District in the west Bronx, Yudelka Tapia did not give up.

In August, the tide turned in her direction as New York State Assemblyman Victor Pichardo stepped down to spend more time with his family and the Bronx Democratic Party nominated Tapia to replace him. And when a special election was called, no one stepped up to her oppose meaning Tapia.

On Nov. 2, she garnered 4,545 votes in the uncontested race and will now begin representing a densely populated area encompassing University Heights, Tremont and the Morris Heights sections of the Bronx. Tapia will serve out the remainder of Pichardo’s unexpired term, which runs through the end of 2022, before she can run for a full two-year term in the statehouse.

We are proud to congratulate District Leader @YudelkaTapia on her nomination by the 86th Bronx Democratic County Committee to serve as the next Assemblymember of the 86th Assembly District. pic.twitter.com/kRFM2sTJUp — Bronx Democratic Party (@bronxdems) September 26, 2021

Tapia, who immigrated to the west Bronx from the Dominican Republic more than 30 years ago, holds experience as a Democratic district leader, a Parent Teacher Association president at Roosevelt High School and as a member of the DC37 Union Executive Committee. She recently worked with NYC Councilmember Fernando Cabrera to renovate community playgrounds and basketball courts in the west Bronx.

As the proud mother to four Black sons, Tapia is committed to fighting for justice and an end to racist policing. Tapia said she believes in the intersection of environmental justice and economic and racial justice, and is committed to investing in more sustainability and climate resiliency initiatives including increasing water quality standards and introducing carbon pricing.

Tapia could not be reached for comment.

