Your Vote 2025: District 13: Contenders talk public safety

Sponsored by AARP

The Bronx Times sat down with two leading contenders for city council—Council Member Kristy Marmorato and Shirley Aldebol—to explore their perspectives on ensuring public safety in New York City. During the interview, both candidates shared their plans and policy ideas for tackling these pressing issues.

Q: Over the next four years, what specific policies or initiatives would you implement to make New York City a more livable place for people as they age — particularly in areas such as transportation, public safety, and accessible public spaces?

Marmorato: Over the next four years, I will build on the programs and funding we’ve already secured for seniors in District 13. I will expand the $420,000 for senior services to include more wellness programs, technology classes, and recreational activities. Working directly with the Department for the Aging and local seniors, like my parents who still reside in my community, I will identify gaps and implement services like home-delivered meals and improved transportation support, where needed.

For safety, in addition to the 17 new NYPD officers, QOL teams, $600,000 in Harbor Patrol, and over 15 Argus cameras, I will work to provide targeted patrols, increase community safety events, and emergency preparedness kits. Public spaces will be upgraded with accessibility in mind, building on our $4M City Island Library and $841K Pelham Parkway Library renovations, while keeping in mind shaded seating, walking paths, and social spaces for seniors.

I will also continue fighting for our retirees to keep the health benefits and plans that they were promised – our retirees deserve to be treated with the respect and dignity that they invested into their jobs. As always, I will continue to hold agencies accountable so every resource directly benefits the people who need it most.

Aldebol: I will prioritize safer, more accessible streets with more benches and better lighting. Improving paratransit and bus service is also critical to help older adults stay connected to the services they need and travel around the city safely. Public safety solutions should include investments in community programs that keep seniors safe, like neighborhood watch initiatives and senior escort services.

Q:What steps are being taken to improve neighborhood safety, walkability, and access to essential services for aging residents?

Marmorato: I take a hands-on approach to improving safety, walkability, and access to essential services for seniors in my district. I have secured funding for NYPD vehicles, Argus cameras, drones, and Harbor Patrol equipment to keep our streets and waterways safe. I have distributed hundreds of emergency flood kits and rain barrels to help seniors prepare for severe weather, and provided 200 Ring cameras and smart locks to deter criminal activity. I also work closely with ACE and DSNY to direct , cleanups, graffiti removal, and snow removal, investing nearly $600,000 specifically for District 13. I ensure that programs like senior services and food assistance are accessible to those who need them most. Accountability is a top priority for me, and I hold every agency responsible to my office to make sure resources are going to the residents who need them, including seniors and veterans. My goal is to create neighborhoods where aging residents feel safe, supported, and connected.

Aldebol: I support protected crosswalks and improved sidewalk maintenance to reduce accidents and injuries among older adults. At the same time, we need stronger partnerships with local organizations to ensure seniors can easily access food, healthcare, and social programs in their neighborhoods. By improving walkability and access, we make communities safer for everyone.

Q: How does your office plan to enhance public spaces, parks, and community centers to better serve the needs of older adults and promote social engagement?

Marmorato: I strongly believe that safe, engaging, and well-maintained public spaces are essential to supporting seniors and fostering community. I have invested in library renovations, including $4 million for City Island Library and $841,000 for Pelham Parkway Library, to ensure our seniors have comfortable spaces to gather and learn. I have allocated $420,000 to support senior programs across District 13, offering recreational, educational, and social activities. I also host cultural and recreational programs like Movie Nights, Summer Concert Series, Coffee with Kristy, and NYBG Senior Appreciation Day, all designed to connect older residents with their neighbors. I coordinate with Harbor Patrol and other agencies to enhance safety and accessibility in parks and waterfront areas. I am committed to transparency and accountability, ensuring that every improvement and dollar spent is directed toward the seniors and veterans who need it most, keeping resources here in District 13 to benefit our community.

Aldebol: I will push for more investment in parks, public spaces, and community centers across the city, and also work to ensure that they are fully accessible and equipped with seating, shade, and amenities for seniors. Programming tailored to older adults should also be expanded in these spaces.