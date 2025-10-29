Your Vote 2025: District 13: Contenders talk healthcare

Sponsored by AARP

City Council Member Kristy Marmorato and Shirley Aldebol are both going for the City Council seat in District 13. With just a few days left in the race, both candidates shared their thoughts on health care challenges older residents may face.

Q: Many seniors struggle to find affordable and nearby health care services. What strategies would you propose to expand access to primary care and specialty services for older adults, especially in underserved neighborhoods?

Aldebol: I will push to expand funding for community health centers, mobile clinics, and telehealth programs that meet seniors in their communities. We also need more city support and funding for partnerships with hospitals and non-profits that can bring home-based primary and specialty care directly into neighborhoods and homes for seniors who aren’t able to travel to appointments.

Marmorato: Our older residents deserve quality care close to home. That’s why I’ve directed nearly $150,000 in funding to senior health and support programs across District 13 — from City Island to Allerton. Bronx House, the Preston Center of Compassion, and the Morris Park Community Association all received funds to expand nutrition programs, local trips for medical access, and computer labs for telehealth use. We also learned there was more food insecurity within our senior communities and added targeted funding for mobile hot meal distributions to bring resources directly to our older adults. These are neighborhood-based, practical investments that keep seniors healthy without forcing them to travel miles for care.

Q: Chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and arthritis are common among seniors. How would you support programs that focus on preventive care, management of chronic illnesses, and health education tailored for older residents?

Aldebol: I will advocate for expanded city funding for nutrition programs, exercise classes, and wellness workshops that help seniors manage their conditions. Partnering with local clinics and senior centers to provide screenings, vaccinations, and health education can reduce hospital visits and improve quality of life. Investing in prevention keeps seniors healthier and our health care system stronger.

Marmorato: The best health care is prevention — and that’s where our focus remains. Through organizations like Preston Center of Compassion and JASA, we’ve funded on-site screenings, fitness activities, and health education programs tailored for older adults dealing with diabetes, arthritis, and high blood pressure. We also continue to support groups like the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty’s “SenioRepair” program, which helps seniors stay in their homes safely with small repairs and accessibility upgrades — a key part of managing chronic health conditions and preventing injuries.

Q: During public health emergencies, seniors are disproportionately affected. What plans do you have to ensure that older residents receive timely information, vaccinations, and emergency health care services in times of crisis?

Aldebol: We need clear, coordinated communication systems that reach seniors directly, not just through online or SMS alerts which some older adults may not have access to. I will prioritize partnerships with senior centers, places of worship, and community groups to distribute timely information, organize vaccination drives, and check on vulnerable residents. The city should maintain a database to coordinate emergency services for seniors, ensuring quick access to care during a public health crisis.

Marmorato: During the pandemic, seniors were often isolated and overlooked. We’ve changed that by funding mobile meal delivery, outreach programs, and neighborhood-based communication systems through partners like our senior centers. In any future public health emergency, these same networks will allow us to distribute information and wellness checks quickly through trusted networks. My goal is simple: no senior in our district should ever be left behind or uninformed.