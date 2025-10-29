Your Vote 2025: District 13: Contenders talk education

Sponsored by AARP

City Council Member Kristy Marmorato and Shirley Aldebol, who are both in the race for the seat in District 13, recently spoke with the news team to discuss how they would address education challenges amongst older New York City residents.

Q: What initiatives would you support to promote continued education and skill-building opportunities for seniors in your district?

Aldebol: I will advocate for partnerships with CUNY campuses, public libraries, and senior centers to expand free or low-cost classes in arts, languages, technology, financial literacy, and more. We should also expand volunteer and mentoring programs that let older adults build relationships with younger generations.

Marmorato: Staying active and curious keeps people young — no matter one’s age. The senior centers in my district have received support to expand senior computer labs, hobby classes, and community trips that help older adults stay engaged. We’re also working with the older adult centers to offer programming that combines recreation with education, from financial literacy to local history sessions. These programs prove that learning doesn’t stop at retirement — it just gets more meaningful.

Q: Digital literacy is increasingly important for accessing health care, government services, and staying connected. How would you help older residents develop digital skills and ensure they have access to necessary technology?

Aldebol: I will support expanding digital literacy training through libraries, schools, and senior centers, with hands-on workshops and multilingual instruction. The city must also invest in affordable broadband and distribute low-cost devices to seniors who need them.

Marmorato: Digital skills are essential now — for health care, banking, and staying in touch with family. I’m proud to fund senior computer labs and digital education workshops at our centers throughout the district, like Bronx House and the Preston Center of Compassion. These programs help older residents learn email, video calling, and online appointment systems in safe, supportive settings. We’ll keep expanding this through partnerships with libraries, NYCHA centers, and community groups so no senior feels like they cannot navigate the digital world.

Q: Many seniors wish to stay engaged and informed about community issues. What programs or partnerships would you advocate for to provide educational workshops, seminars, or discussions tailored specifically for older adults?

Aldebol: I would expand partnerships between city agencies, nonprofits, and educational institutions to host regular community forums, civic engagement workshops, and informational sessions tailored for older adults. These could include everything from navigating city services to understanding tenants’ rights or participating in local decision-making.

Marmorato: Our seniors are the backbone of this community — and they deserve to be part of every conversation. That’s why I’ve funded local senior events, discussion groups, and community workshops across the district. Through our trusted networks and via the information and feedback we get from our very own constituents, we’re bringing entertainment, cultural activities, and informational events directly into senior centers — ensuring our older residents stay connected, informed, and valued.