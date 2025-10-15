Your Vote 2025: District 13: Contenders talk community programs

Sponsored by AARP

The Bronx Times sat down with two leading contenders for city council—Council Member Kristy Marmorato and Shirley Aldebol—to hear how they would improve community programs for New York City residents

Q: Nonprofit organizations provide essential services that help older adults age in place, yet many have faced funding cuts and increased demand. What actions would you take to strengthen and stabilize community-based organizations, including those that run older adult centers?

Aldebol: Community-based organizations are the backbone of senior services, and we must ensure their stability. I will fight for consistent, year-round funding streams instead of one-off contracts that leave providers scrambling to make ends meet. By guaranteeing predictable support, we allow nonprofits to focus on serving older adults instead of worrying about their budgets.

Marmorato: Community-based organizations are essential for helping older adults age safely and independently, and our district is fortunate to have strong nonprofits and older adult centers providing these services. I make it a priority to personally visit these centers and organizations whenever I can. Being on-site allows me to have real, 1:1 conversations with constituents, providers, and residents, ensuring that the feedback I receive is current, up to date, and fully understood. These conversations are conducted with accountability and transparency, so the community knows that their voices are heard and that their input directly informs how funding and resources are directed to meet the priorities of seniors in our district.

Q: What initiatives or funding strategies are you supporting to expand community-based services that cater to the health, social, and daily needs of older adults in your district?

Aldebol: I will advocate for expanded city funding to scale up programs like home-delivered meals and caregiver support. Partnering with trusted organizations ensures that resources are delivered in ways that reflect the needs of our community. Every senior deserves access to health, social, and daily support tailored to their needs.

Marmorato: To expand services for older adults, I have secured over $550,000 in funding for organizations in our district that provide critical programs such as nutritious meals, health screenings, supportive care, and wellness activities. The funding and program decisions I make are guided by the real-time feedback I gather during my visits and conversations with constituents and providers. I approach these decisions with accountability and transparency, making sure the community understands why resources are allocated as they are and that investments truly reflect the needs and priorities of seniors, supporting their health, well-being, and connection to the community.

Q: How can city agencies and community organizations work together to improve access to home care, transportation, and social programs for seniors who prefer to age independently within their communities?

Aldebol: City agencies and community organizations can share data, resources, and capacity to close service gaps and make support easier to navigate for our seniors. I will push for a more coordinated and streamlined system where older adults can access services like home care, transportation, meal delivery, and social programming in one centralized place like a city website and phone number. City agencies should partner with trusted community organizations and work to fund local service providers across all our neighborhoods to ensure no one is slipping through the cracks.

Marmorato: City agencies and community organizations can improve access to home care, transportation, and social programs by working together in a coordinated, community-focused way. I prioritize staying directly engaged with constituents and community partners through personal visits, ensuring that collaboration efforts reflect current, on-the-ground needs. By fostering accountability and transparency in all conversations and decision-making, and by maintaining strong partnerships and shared resources, I work to ensure that seniors who wish to age in place have reliable access to the services they need, keeping support and investment rooted in the communities where residents live.