Your Vote 2025: District 13: Contenders talk affordability

This week, the Bronx Times spoke with two prominent city council candidates, Council Member Kristy Marmorato and Shirley Aldebol, to discuss the ongoing affordability crisis affecting New York City. The candidates discussed their proposed strategies in addressing these issues if elected to the council. Here are their responses:



Q: As many older residents face rising housing costs, what policies or programs do you support to increase the availability of affordable and accessible housing options in your district?



Aldebol: I would support stronger investment in affordable housing development with dedicated units for seniors, built to meet accessibility standards. We need to preserve and repair existing affordable housing where many older adults already live, while expanding programs that help seniors make modifications to their homes like accessibility ramps. Every older New Yorker deserves the ability to age in place without being priced out of the communities they call home.

Marmorato: In District 13 we delivered the largest rezoning in a decade, with the Metro North rezoning, creating thousands of new apartments and 500 brand new homeowner opportunities. I believe in responsible growth that meets the needs of our community — including workforce housing and homes for seniors and veterans. No senior or veteran should ever face homelessness or be priced out because of rising costs. That’s why I support building units that protect our aging population and make sure our oldest generation can remain in the neighborhoods they built.

Q: In your opinion, how can city policies incentivize private developers and landlords to create and maintain affordable, accessible housing options for seniors, especially in neighborhoods with high aging populations?

Aldebol:The city can offer tax incentives and financing for developers who commit to building and maintaining senior affordable housing, while also strengthening enforcement against landlords who neglect their units. Zoning and land use regulations should prioritize housing that’s both affordable and accessible. By rewarding good actors and holding bad ones accountable, we can make sure seniors have options for affordable, safe, and accessible housing.

Marmorato: The key is accountability and real community engagement. Developers should not receive city funding or tax breaks unless they commit to units that reflect the needs of the district. Member deference is critical — it ensures the local representative can negotiate directly for their community and hold developers to the promises they make. That way, any deal reflects the voices of the people who actually live here.



Q:Accessibility in housing is essential for aging residents. How would you promote the development and retrofitting of existing buildings to meet ADA standards and accommodate seniors with mobility challenges?

Aldebol:I would push to expand funding for programs that install ramps, elevators, and safety features like grab bars and wider doorways in existing buildings. Stronger enforcement of ADA compliance is also key, so seniors are not left in homes that fail to meet basic accessibility standards. I will work to ensure the city prioritizes both new construction that meets accessibility needs and upgrades to existing housing so older adults can live safely and independently.

Marmorato: If city dollars are being spent, there must be full transparency. Agencies like DOB and HPD must be held accountable to ensure accessibility upgrades are delivered on time and to standard. If there are appropriate opportunities to retrofit existing housing stock, adding ramps, elevators, and safety features are critical, so seniors with mobility challenges can stay in their homes. And I will always demand that any project in my district is done with community engagement, so the solutions reflect the real needs of seniors who live here.