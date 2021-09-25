Young men in Bronx sought for brutally stabbing teen on street corner

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops in the Bronx are looking for five young men who viciously knifed a 16-year-old boy at a local intersection earlier this week.

Police released video footage Wednesday night of the attackers sought for the Sept. 21 attack, which occurred at 8 a.m. near the corner of Pugsley and Seward avenues in Castle Hill.

According to law enforcement sources, the quintet of culprits approached the teenager and went on the attack, punching and kicking him about the body. The suspects also stabbed the youngster three times.

Following the bloody assault, the perpetrators fled the scene. Police said they were caught on camera moments after the attack climbing a stairwell inside an apartment building within the Castle Hill Houses public housing complex, at 2125 Randall Ave.

The incident was reported to the 43rd Precinct. The victim was taken via private means to Einstein Hospital for treatment of two stab wounds to his back and a stab wound to his hip. He was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the attack or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.