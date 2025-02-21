Yonkers resident promoted to finance management position at Empire City Casino

Yonkers resident Erick Isaac has been named the Drop/Count Manager in the Finance Department of Empire City Casino.

An employee of Empire City Casino for 17 years, Isaac will now oversee the Drop and Count team, ensuring compliance with all federal and state currency and gaming regulations. His responsibilities include collecting, sorting, counting, recording, and securely transferring hundreds of millions of dollars each month.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Isaac moved to New York and began his career at Empire City as a Slot Gaming Attendant. Over the years, he steadily advanced through the ranks, first becoming a Slots Supervisor, then a Slots Manager, before earning his latest promotion.

“To grow within MGM Resorts, surrounded by a culture of collaboration and community, is one of the many reasons I take pride in being a member of the Empire City team,” Isaac said. “My previous roles helped me develop strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills in a fast-paced environment. I am grateful for this opportunity to further my managerial skills and continue to advance my career.”

Isaac’s new role is critical to maintaining regulatory and security compliance while ensuring accuracy and accountability in financial transactions. His oversight is particularly significant, as nearly 70% of Empire City’s gross gaming revenue is allocated to New York State to support education, harness racing, and state and local governments.

Since opening in 2006, Empire City Casino has contributed over $5 billion to New York State’s education fund, accounting for nearly 30% of the total educational funding generated by all video lottery terminal casinos statewide. This underscores the casino’s vital economic impact and highlights the importance of Isaac’s role in financial operations.

Empire City Vice President of Finance Jonathan Cocchiola praised Isaac’s expertise and leadership.

“Erick’s extensive regulatory knowledge, coupled with his communication and leadership skills, have been the cornerstone of his success,” Cocchiola said. “His positive attitude, strong work ethic and ability to develop solutions to complex challenges make him an invaluable team member. We are excited to see Erick continue to grow both professionally and personally.”

Beyond his work in finance, Isaac actively supports Empire City’s philanthropic initiatives, including workforce development, public education, and efforts to combat food insecurity. He also volunteers at local food pantries, further demonstrating his commitment to the community.

Isaac’s leadership will be especially crucial as MGM Resorts moves forward with its bid for a full-scale commercial gaming license. If approved, the license would allow Empire City to replace electronic table games with live dealers, offer retail sports betting, and introduce Class III Vegas-style slot machines while expanding its amenities.

Planned upgrades include a complete renovation and expansion of the casino floor, a new entertainment venue with a 5,000-person capacity, a state-of-the-art BetMGM sportsbook, three new full-service restaurants, updated dining options, cocktail bars, lounges, and cutting-edge meeting spaces.

This large-scale redevelopment is expected to generate over $1 billion in new economic activity for the region, create 2,000 direct jobs, and support thousands of construction and indirect jobs.