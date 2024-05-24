Empire City Casino invests in Bronx workforce development programs with donation to Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation

(From l. to r.) Ursula Tinoco from Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts; Bronx Chamber of Commerce Board Members; VP of BXEDC Rafael Rogers; Verizon Director of External & Government Affairs April Horton; Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin; Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts President & COO Ed Domingo; Bronx Chamber of Commerce Board Members; New York Yankees Senior VP of Corporate/Community Relations Brian E. Smith; Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts VP of Public Affairs Taryn Duffy; Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts Team ,mmbers Tatiana Diaz & Daryl Ortiz; and Chairman of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Anthony Mormile at the Resource Fair event hosted by the Bronx Chamber of Commerce and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium

(From l. to r.) Ursula Tinoco from Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts; Bronx Chamber of Commerce Board Members; VP of BXEDC Rafael Rogers; Verizon Director of External & Government Affairs April Horton; Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin; Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts President & COO Ed Domingo; Bronx Chamber of Commerce Board Members; New York Yankees Senior VP of Corporate/Community Relations Brian E. Smith; Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts VP of Public Affairs Taryn Duffy; Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts Team ,mmbers Tatiana Diaz & Daryl Ortiz; and Chairman of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Anthony Mormile at the Resource Fair event hosted by the Bronx Chamber of Commerce and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts may be located two miles beyond the Bronx border in Westchester County, but the entertainment and gaming destination continues to be “all in” on its philanthropic support of the borough.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been directed to numerous Bronx nonprofits to fund and support programs within the company’s core philanthropic focus areas, which include food insecurity programs to ensure residents have access to nutritious meals, educational programs that support academic success and workforce development initiatives providing educational and training programs to prepare individuals for sustainable career opportunities.

As part of Empire City’s commitment to workforce development, Empire City recently made a surprise funding announcement to the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation at a recent workforce and business resource fair held at Yankee Stadium. The $10,000 grant will support the foundation’s workforce development initiatives throughout the Bronx and ensure job opportunities for the next generation of Bronx leaders. This donation builds upon previous financial support Empire City has provided to support the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation to allow the nonprofit to grow and train the borough’s future workforce.

“More than one-third of Empire City’s workforce call the Bronx home, and supporting our neighbors is part of our company culture,” said Taryn Duffy, vice president of public affairs at Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts. “In the five years since MGM Resorts acquired Empire City, our commitment to the communities of the Bronx has been unwavering, and we are so proud to support the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s workforce development efforts that will help prepare Bronxites for career opportunities.”

“We are grateful for the longstanding partnership with Empire City Casino,” Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin added. “Their ongoing support allows us to implement workforce development programs throughout the borough. We look forward to continuing this partnership as they work to secure a full gaming license which will create thousands of new family sustaining jobs and expand opportunities for Bronx businesses as providers of goods and services.”

Empire City supports numerous other Bronx organizations with funds to support programs providing services aligned with its three philanthropic pillars. Through the company’s workforce development and homelessness initiatives, Empire City provides workforce development grants to VISIONS/Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired, a nonprofit provider of free services for visually impaired individuals and their families. BronxWorks, a local nonprofit that provides key services to uplift and empower Bronx communities, has also received grants to fund the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Program for youth aged kindergarten through fifth grade.

Empire City Casino’s philanthropic programming supports nonprofit organizations that provide direct services for residents in the local communities in which it operates, as well as where its employees reside.

To learn more, visit Community Engagement – Empire City Casino.