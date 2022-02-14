YMCA installs electric vehicle charging stations at its new Northeast Bronx location

Building on its commitment to reduce energy consumption, decrease carbon footprint, increase the sustainability of its facilities, and enhance member experience, the YMCA of Greater New York installed four electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lot at the new Northeast Bronx YMCA this month.

The installation is part of a multi-year plan under development by the YMCA and its longtime sustainability partner Gotham 360, a division of Environ Energy. Key initiatives within the plan include reducing energy consumption and dependence on fossil fuels across the organization, making Y branches and facilities more energy efficient, and installing EV chargers at Y branches citywide that have self-contained parking lots.

“Combatting climate change requires collective action from individuals, organizations, communities, and nations,” said Sharon Greenberger, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater New York. “As New York City’s leading nonprofit community organization, the YMCA has a responsibility to reduce our own impact on the environment, promote environmental awareness, and empower our neighbors to take action. These stations represent a forward-looking decision to embrace emerging transportation technologies. Beyond that, these chargers provide members and program participants with a unique amenity. They’ll be able to charge their car, reduce their carbon footprint, and improve their health with a visit to one of our branches.”