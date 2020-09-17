NYC SHOOTINGS: south Bronx man clings to life after taking bullet to head, three shot in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Bronx man was critically wounded and three people in Brooklyn were injured in two separate shootings on Wednesday night, police reported.

The first shooting happened at 8:17 p.m. on Sept. 16, when a 29-year-old man was shot once in the head during a dispute at the corner of East 163rd Street and Prospect Avenue at the William McKinley Houses, a NYCHA development in the Bronx.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct found the man sprawled on the ground. EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital in very critical condition.

Cops described the shooter as a Hispanic man wearing a red sweat shirt and gray sweatpants, who was last seen fleeing on foot northbound along Prospect Avenue.

The Brooklyn shooting took place at 10 p.m. on Sept. 16 in front of 3016 Glenwood Road in Flatbush.

According to law enforcement sources, an unidentified suspect approached a group of young men and began firing a handgun.

By the time the shooting stopped, three men had been injured: a 36-year-old who took a bullet to the leg, another 36-year-old man shot twice in the leg; and a 30-year-old man, also hit in the leg.

All were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation; no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to either shooting can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Meanwhile, several people were taken into custody early Thursday morning at about 5 a.m. following a house party in Flatlands, Brooklyn, where police say shots were fired.

Occupants of the house at 54 Hubbard St. at first refused to come out, but then surrendered to heavily armed ESU cops.

Members of the 63rd Precinct had the house surrounded Thursday morning, awaiting a search warrant to enter the home. It was unclear if weapons were seized as yet, police said.