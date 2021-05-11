Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin positive for COVID-19 despite vaccination, more tests pending

Apr 5, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (right) is congratulated by third base coach Phil Nevin (left) after hitting a grand slam home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees fully vaccinated third base coach Phil Nevin has tested positive for COVID-19 and more tests are pending on staff, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Nevin’s “breakthrough positive” case has put him into quarantine protocol in Tampa, FL as the Yankees prepare for a three-game series against the Rays starting tonight.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Nevin, who was dosed with a Johnson & Johnson shot during spring training is “doing alright” and expects to play tonight’s game as scheduled.

Boone, who said he did not fall into a contact risk told reporters there are other pending tests for coaches and staff but no players were at risk.

“We’ve kind of been preparing I guess over the last 24-hours because we have sent some people home, even some that don’t fall into the protocol of close contact,” the manager added about his now “skeleton staff” on the road.

Of that remaining crew, bench coach Carlos Mendoza will be assume Nevin’s role as third base coach and baseball development coordinator Mario Garza will coach first tonight.

“Going back to last year, I guess nothing really surprises you, but still it does catch you off guard a little bit when you get that news,” Boone said.

While wearing a mask, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole said players came together with “different levels of comfortability across the club” in wake of the news.

He told media that the team is “trying to accommodate that and just kind of stick together as a group and just make sure everybody is in a good spot to perform tonight.”

“As a whole we’re looking to press on,” Cole said, adding that he believes these kind of scenarios will continue popping up over the next few years.

“We’re going to have to adapt and learn as a species, we’re going to take it one step at a time and do the best we can with it,” the righty added.

As a team, the Yankees are 85 percent vaccinated.