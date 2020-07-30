Hot bat Yankees clip Orioles wings in offensive display at Camden Yards

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Again, the New York Yankees came out of the gate sizzling in the team’s 9-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards last night.

Things started with the leading off DJ LeMahieu sending an early pitch from O’s starter Asher Wojciechowski clanking into Oriole Park’s right foul pole, putting the Yankees up 1-0.

Play Ball in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/nTH2IUFKxH — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 29, 2020

First baseman Mike Ford would add another run off a bases loaded, sac fly to deep right field just some at bats later in the first.

The bombers loaded those bases unusually as result back-to-back catcher’s interference calls on Baltimore’s Pedro Severino, followed by a walk to outfielder Aaron Hicks.

In his second start on the year, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole surrendered a first run off a double by shortstop José Iglesias, one that soared just above the reach of right fielder Aaron Judge.

Judge along with fellow outfielder (and namesake companion) Aaron Hicks would pour on the Yankees offensive presence, each belting home runs in the top of the third inning – Judge’s being a solo shot to left field stands and Hicks’ coming as a two run dent onto Eutaw Street in right, putting the Yankees up 5-1 after 3 innings.

Your first #AllRise of the 2020 season: pic.twitter.com/cyk22UqGSd — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 30, 2020

The Yankees would keep the attack going with LeMahieu and Judge again leading the charge, each putting up an RBI single as the Yankees put runners on in the sixth against O’s reliever Evan Phillips, stretching out the team’s lead to 7-1.

Cole would later forfeit two more runs to Baltimore off a long ball to DH Dwight Smith in the seventh inning, being pulled for reliever Luis Avilán two batters later with the score at 7-3 Yankees.

Number 45 concluded his second Yankee start with five no hit innings, seven strikeouts, and four total hits through 6.2 innings pitched tonight.

Meanwhile, the replacing Avilán managed out of the seventh inning with no harm done after walking a runner over to second base with two outs.

Chad Green came in to pitch the eighth for the Yankees, ending the inning after four batters.

The Yankees struck again in the ninth inning when Giancarlo Stanton shot an RBI single into the gap with the bases loaded, followed by Judge scoring on wild pitch thrown from the Orioles Paul Fry, giving the bombers a 9-3 lead.

The 26-year-old Brooks Kriske made is major league debut closing for the Yankees, wrapping things up in four at bats – earning his first two strikeouts in the process.

This win, one that saw LeMahieu have a four hit performance puts the Yanks at a 3-1 record with 56 games remaining in the MLB’s modified regular season, the bombers play the O’s in Baltimore again tonight with a 7:05 p.m. anticipated start.

The Yankees entered tonight’s game after having a series with the Phillies postponed due to COVID-19 concerns regarding the Miami Marlins, the team Philadelphia had played prior.