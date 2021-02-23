Yankees’ Luis Severino feeling ‘pretty good’ as Tommy John rehab continues

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Amongst the litany of questions within the Yankees’ starting rotation is the status of former ace Luis Severino, who underwent Tommy John surgery in February of 2020.

It’s a given that he won’t be back until at least the summer as he began a throwing program toward the end of 2020 — creating that much more uncertainty around a staff that only grew shakier in acquiring the injury-riddled Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon.

But Severino provided promising updates that he’s on course to meet the timetable set forth by the Yankees.

“I think I’m pretty close to getting on the mound. Physically, I feel excellent. My arm is feeling pretty good today,” Severino said on Monday. “Mentally, physically, I feel pretty good.”