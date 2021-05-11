Yang, Gibson endorse each other in Bronx political partnership

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

At a joint-campaign rally on the steps of Bronx Borough Hall, Council Member Vanessa Gibson announced her endorsement of Andrew Yang for mayor while he announced his endorsement of her for Bronx Borough President.

The cross-endorsement comes about a month before the primaries on June 22nd.

“Andrew Yang has the bold and creative ideas we need to get our City back on track and ensure that the Bronx is not left behind in the City’s economic recovery,” said Gibson. “I am deeply inspired by his vision for our City and this borough, and through a strong partnership, together we will uplift Bronx working families and essential workers who have gotten us through this pandemic.”

Gibson is currently the council member for the 16th district in the New York City Council. Her endorsement should help boost Yang’s base in the Bronx.

“I’m so proud to be partnering with Vanessa as our coalition of next-generation leaders continues to grow stronger every day. She is exactly what the Bronx needs in its next Borough President and I cannot wait to work with her in City Hall to bring cash relief to New Yorkers, create a people’s bank, and so much more,” said Yang.

Yang was also recently endorsed by State Assemblyman Kenny Burgos, a representative of the Bronx.

US Rep. Ritchie Torres, who was also present at the rally, also endorsed both Vanessa Gibson and Andrew Yang. Torres was

“Andrew Yang and Vanessa Gibson are two political leaders who understand that it’s going to take audacious thinking and serious policy proposals to help bring back the City from the depths of the pandemic,” said Congressman Torres. “I am proud to endorse Vanessa Gibson for Bronx Borough President and to be the Co-Chair of Andrew Yang’s Mayoral campaign.”

Torres has been the US representative for New York’s 15th congressional district since 2014, which covers most of the South Bronx.

This story first appeared on PoliticsNY.com