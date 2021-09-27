Woodlawn Cemetery to host free legal history webinar

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Woodlawn Cemetery & Conservancy, will hold a virtual event, “Legal History from the Ground Up: Unearthing New York’s Legal Ancestors,” at Woodlawn Cemetery on Sept. 29, at 6 p.m.

Many of the giants of New York law, including William Nelson Cromwell, Samuel Untermyer and even Charles Evans Hughes, have their final resting places in Woodlawn Cemetery. A panel of descendants will take the audience on a journey sharing little known stories about these important lawyers and judges, and discuss their impact on the law today.

This webinar is free and open to the public.

“The Woodlawn Conservancy is pleased to share the stories and legacies, as well as the notable mausolea and monuments, of the Legal Luminaries interred at the Woodlawn Cemetery,” said Meg Ventrudo, executive director of the Woodlawn Conservancy.

Visit the society’s website to register for the free online event: https://history.nycourts.gov/events/woodlawn-ancestors-webinar/