SEE IT: South Bronx bike ride puts spotlight on transit disparities for women

On Saturday, April 2, Councilmember Amanda Farías joined Transportation Alternatives and the City Council Women’s Caucus to host a free Women’s Bike Ride to assess transit issues in the South Bronx and how they affect marginalized groups of women.

The event began at the Citi Bike station at Joyce Kilmer Park and ended at Starlight Park in the South Bronx to highlight the recently-implemented pedestrian and cycling improvements in the area. Citi Bike provided free bike rentals to those in attendance.

The Women’s Ride sought to address the dramatic gender disparities in cycling in New York City, where women comprise 53% of the overall population but just 33% of cyclists on our streets. While 2021 saw a significant bike boom on our streets, with higher gains among women cyclists (a 147% increase compared to 68% among men), the overall disparity remains.