Woman found dead near Yankee Stadium; police investigating

810 River Ave., located near Yankee Stadium, where a 41-year-old woman was found dead on March 6.

A 41-year-old woman was found dead Thursday night near Yankee Stadium, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious and unresponsive woman at 810 River Ave., within the 44th Precinct, at approximately 7:29 p.m. on March 6. According to reports, she was found naked on top of the building.

Emergency medical services arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released, pending notification of her family.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death as the investigation remains ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.