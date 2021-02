Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Fat Tuesday, Feb. 16 at Williamsbridge Center, the staff gave away Mardi Gras masks and beads while playing Bingo. Juices and pastries were also given out after Bingo had ended.

“Having the Fat Tuesday Bingo take place only added to the day’s fun,” sad Monique Sampson, recration director at Williamsbridge Center. “It’s the beads that was a big hit today.”