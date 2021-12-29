White Plains resident hits more than $585K at Empire City Casino

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

One very large stocking stuffer came a White Plains resident’s way as Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts announced its second largest jackpot of the year a few days before Christmas and New Year’s.

White Plains Resident James S. recently hit the $585,532.38 jackpot with a $20 bet over the weekend on the IGT Wheel of Fortune Triple Stars slot machine, one of nearly 4,700 top notch slot machines on the gaming floor.

Playing the max bet of $20 on one of his favorite machines, it took a few lucky pulls for James before hitting it big. A long-time resident of Westchester County, James plans to spend some of his winnings on a few extra holiday gifts for his family.

“Each jackpot winning story is exciting but this one is certainly unique and right before the holidays no less,” said Ed Domingo, senior vice president and CFO of MGM Resorts Northeast Group. “We congratulate James on his big win, and hope he enjoys his winnings going into the New Year.”

Earlier this summer, Domingo Rodriguez of the Bronx hit a $1,062,576 jackpot, becoming the newest member of the Empire City Casino millionaire club. He joined Linda P. of Connecticut who hit a $1,514,634.15 jackpot; Howard G. of Long Island, who won $1,473,503; Linda H. of Thornwood, who took home a “nearly there” million-dollar jackpot of $961,411; and Theresa P. of Ossining, who not only holds the record for winning the highest-ever jackpot at Empire City, or any of New York state’s regulated casinos, at $2,919,162.81, but scored a second jackpot of $1,469,368.28 just a few months after her original big win.

Empire City boasts one of the largest casino floors in the country and is the largest gaming floor in the MGM Resorts portfolio. According to the New York Gaming Commission, there’s no shortage of wins at Empire City. Customers took home their share of $727 million in credits won in June 2021. Empire City also recently marked its milestone anniversary by surpassing the $4 billion mark in funds generated for New York state education since opening in October 2006. This includes more than $1.3 billion generated over the last five years, demonstrating the strong continued growth of the property.

Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts operates daily from 10 a.m.-6 a.m. For more information on Empire City Casino, along with the latest updates, please visit www.empirecitycasino.com.