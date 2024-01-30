The White Castle of your dreams: take your date for Valentine’s Day — and even get married there

The White Castle at 550 E. Fordham Rd. has been celebrating Valentine’s Day for decades and has hosted weddings, too.

The White Castle at 550 E. Fordham Rd. has been celebrating Valentine’s Day for decades and has hosted weddings, too.

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, which means that White Castles in the Bronx — and across the country — will be transforming their eateries into pink and red-colored “LOVE Castles” adorned with tablecloths, balloons and decorations of hearts and cherubs.

Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, told the Bronx Times that the Valentine’s-themed initiative first started in 1991.

“Kelly Collins worked closely with restaurant operations in Minneapolis (Christine Howard) and St. Louis (Gloria Hollingsworth) to come up with a fun idea to invite more people in for [Feb. 14],” said Richardson.

Since then, the holiday has spread to dozens of White Castle locations across the U.S., including the oldest White Castle in New York state, which has sat at 550 E. Fordham Rd. since 1930, when burgers were only 10 cents and streetcars still dominated public transportation in the borough. But not only does the Bronx location celebrate the lover’s holiday — you can get married there, too!

“We were so happy for the opportunity even though other people around us didn’t agree with the idea,” said Jaslene Claudio, who was the first White Castle bride in New York. “Our parents wanted us to do something more traditional.”

Eight years ago, Claudio went onto the Z100 radio station website to enter a raffle for Adele concert tickets when she also saw a sweepstakes for a White Castle wedding and thought, “that’d be funny.”

Claudio filled out the application not thinking much of it. To her surprise, she won and on April 8, 2016, she married her three-year beau, Joshua De Jesus, at the Bronx location. The vows were officiated by Z100’s, Greg T and the couple was showered with Claudio’s and De Jesus’ favorite White Castle items: chocolate-dipped cheesecake on a stick and chicken rings, respectively.

There was a second wedding at the same location in 2019 and six marriages in total across all White Castles in the nation.

“It’s a story we get to fall in love with, joke about and share with others who understand the idea that love is love,” said Claudio.

Their only regret was not having their parents attend as the elders were preoccupied with concerns about the venue and dismissed the historical moment as a fluke, ignoring the fact that “I’m marrying the man I love,” said Claudio. “I would’ve married Joshua anywhere.”

A traditional wedding is part of their plans in the future, but for now, they are focused on building their symbiotic careers — Claudio is a real estate agent and DeJesus is an independent contractor — and raising their family. The couple is happily married with their 8-year-old daughter (who attended their wedding) and 5-year-old son in New Jersey.

They continue to celebrate their anniversary at a White Castle with their children as they fawn over pictures of their wedding day while munching on the steamed mini burgers.

As of today, the Bronx location has 66 covers for Valentine’s Day booked between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., where they offer table service for the guests of honor and the staff is excited.

“It’s been a great experience seeing how people actually come to a fast food to spend their Valentine’s Day with their partner,” said Wendy Nunez, who has worked at the Fordham Road White Castle for eight years and has been general manager for the last two.

Whether it be as a spoof among friends or to recognize a romantic union made years ago, there are a cornucopia of reasons to celebrate Valentine’s Day at White Castle. With the price of fancy dinners, flowers, perfumes and chocolates, an inexpensive, light-hearted meal may be the secret to a happy union.

Reach ET Rodriguez at [email protected]. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes