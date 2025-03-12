Catch a sneak peak of some of the local flavors featured in this year’s Bronx Night Market

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As temperatures rise and Bronxites trade in their winter coats for a light jacket, the borough is barreling toward spring and all the outdoor events that bring the Bronx to life. MASC Hospitality Group, the group behind the beloved Bronx Night Market, announced a sneak peek of its opening day line up of culinary offerings available to kick off this season’s foodie fest.

Starting Saturday, April 5, and returning each week through late October, Bronx residents and visitors alike can drink, dine and shop a smattering of local flavors and small businesses at Fordham Plaza on E. 189th Street and Washington Avenue.

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s on deck for the opening day of the Bronx Night Market:

Coco Bred: Enjoy the ultimate Jamaican comfort food in all its sweet and savory glory.

Garoso Colombian Bakery: Garoso meaning, “unable to resist” will live up to its name when Bronxites get their hands on some fluffy, cheesy fried Colombian buñelos.

Rostacy: A returning fan favorite, this family owned Jamaican grill will be serving up the tenderest, juiciest pieces of meat and skewers slathered in sauce.

Alegria Taqueria: Authentic tacos aren’t just for taco Tuesdays, don’t forget the lime!

Papi’s Kitchen VA, LLC: Home cooked dishes with deep Latin roots, just like Papi used to make.

The Pincho Truck: Bold skewers of Puerto Rican style grilled meat, the perfect food for walking around a lively event.

Eclectic Health & Wellness LLC: Never sacrificing flavor for the sake of being healthy, these dishes are designed with both in mind.

Yah Suh NYCE: Spicy, savory and sweet Jamaican jerk chicken and more island delights.

Veda Bakery: Everyone deserves a little treat now and then, indulge with rich cakes and colorful desserts.

Aguas Frescas Tlaxcalita II LLC: Cool off with a bright and fruity beverage always freshly squeezed in tons of great flavors.

Chan Bai Mei: Experience imaginative asian fusion thats pushing culinary boundaries.

Liana Ohanyan: Try authentic Armenian dishes from the highlands of western Asia.

Tipsy Treats by RumQueen: Another returning favorite are the spiked delights of RumQueen, alcohol infused candies, cakes and fruits.

Rosie’s Empanadas: Back again, bringing hot flakey pockets of pure love and all kinds of fillings to the boogie down.

Corn King: It’s corn! Grilled sweet summer corn on the cob toped with all the fixings.

This is the Bronx Night Market’s eighth season celebrating local food, business and culture in the Bronx. MASC Hospitality Group announced last month that Bronxites will have more chances than ever to catch their favorite local flavors by returning weekly instead of monthly. Catch live performances, mingle with neighbors and support over 40 local food pop ups, artists and small business owners all summer long.

It’s not too late for local chefs, entrepreneurs or performers to showcase their skills and share their food with thousands of hungry New Yorkers. The Bronx Night Market is still accepting applications for vendors and performers to participate in this season’s events. Applications are available on the Bronx Night Market website.