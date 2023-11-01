What’s Happening: Dia de Los Muertos art installation, Universoul Circus and tours through the ‘real Little Italy’

Pay homage to the Day of the Dead on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture.

Camino a Mictlán: Dia de Los Muertos Art Installation at the Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture

Nov. 2, 6-8 p.m.

Join us at Hostos as we come together to celebrate, create and pay homage to the Day of the Dead.

This art installation is public ofrenda, meaning it is open to all. You are invited to contribute to this artwork by adding any personal photographs and objects that represent an important figure (whether it be a relative or figure) in your life that has passed. By participating in this installation, you will be helping amplify the reach of the Dia de Los Muertos, and remind the world of the people dearest to us and immortalize them through art.

Admissions are free, but it is highly encouraged to reserve a spot before the event.

Comedy Night Out at the Gotham Comedy Club

Nov. 2, 7 p.m.

The Gotham Comedy Club and Parent’s Association is hosting the 7th annual Comedy Night Out for the Bronx High School of Science. Come show your support of the local high school and comedians and come share a night of laughs!

Tickets go for $60, with two beverages provided for each person. Any additional food will be available for purchase. Must be 21 or older to enter.

Authors & Writers Out Loud Series at 1 Fordham Plaza

Nov. 4, 2-5 p.m.

Take the rare opportunity to meet many local New York authors in person. Listen as these published authors read excerpts from their written works and make sure to get signed copies of their books. The event will open with author Kay Bell and continue with authors Andrea Navedo, John Manuel Arias, Mercy Tullis-Bukhari, Clarence A. Haynes and Jonathan Conyers.

Admissions are free, but it is highly encouraged to reserve a spot before the event.

Choir Day Concert at the Thessalonia Worship Center

Nov. 4, 6-10 p.m.

Doors are open to any and every soul! Join to spread love and positivity. The Thessalonia Worship Center is hosting a choir concert featuring gospel singer John P. Kee. Come sing-along in this special night of soulful music!

Tickets go for $55.52 for general admission.

Wason Brazoban Exclusivo at 2297 Cedar Ave.

Nov. 10, 9 p.m.-Nov. 11, 4 a.m.

Salsa Con Fuego presents a huge and raving party with X96.3 DJs, featuring great Dominican singer Wason Brazobán. Enjoy the contemporary shifts in Latin music.

Tickets are $34.12. Must be 21 or older to participate.

Veteran Events

Blue Star Welcome Week at the Bronx Zoo

Nov. 4, 12-5 p.m.

The Bronx Zoo hosts a unique opportunity for local military families to meet each other and share common experiences. Discover the diverse stories of veterans from various time periods!

The event is free. Each attendee will receive a gift bag courtesy of JP Morgan Stanley.

Veteran’s Day Trivia night at the Bronx Library Center

Nov. 14 , 4-5 p.m.

Test your knowledge in a trivia night inspired by the rich history of veterans. No registration is required but space is limited and guests will be permitted entry on a first come, first served basis.

There are potential prizes for guests who participate.

Huntington Free Library

Lecture: Mount Vernon and The Bronx: A Tale of Two Cities

Nov. 16, 7-8:30 p.m.

Amelia Zaino, local historian and cartographer, walks us through a history of two cities, Mount Vernon and The Bronx, and how their stories managed to intertwine for centuries. Zaino will discuss ancient paths and streams that once flowed between both localities, while pointing out the many fascinating remnants still visible today.

This free public lecture will be given at the historic Huntington Free Library and Reading Room, located at 9 Westchester Square. Opened in 1891, the library is the Bronx’s first established to serve the general public, and through various programs, lectures and research collections, it remains an important cultural anchor.

Family Art Night at the Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center

Nov. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.

With fall upon us, the Family Art Night event is one of many occasions spreading the festive spirit. All families are invited to savor music while they draw and paint. Express your creative side and see the artistry you never knew your family had.

The event is absolutely free.

Danza Fiesta at the Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture

Nov. 18, 3-6 p.m.

Danza Fiesta celebrates the 14th annual South Bronx Folk Festival at the Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture. Danza Fiesta performs Puerto Rican folklore and popular dances to educate and preserve the Puerto Rican essence in New York City. Danza Fiesta collaborates with other art and cultural organizations, public schools and higher education institutions to achieve this goal.

Admissions are free, but it is highly encouraged to reserve a spot before the event.

Weekly Art Classes at the Bronx River Art Center

Oct. 2 through Dec. 16

Feeling inspired? Register for this 10-week art class educating artists on topics such as mural and watercolor painting, ceramics, pottery, manga and cartoon illustrations, digital art and good old-fashioned drawing. Three-hour workshops are also available for those with a busy schedule.

Reverse a spot with these qualifications in mind: Children and Teen Classes ( 7-17): $95 for 10 sessions; Child & Parent Classes (6-12): $160 for 10 sessions; Young Adult and Adult Classes (18 and over): $120 for 10 sessions and Three-Hour Art Workshops: $12 per session. SNAP recipients can use SNAP10 to get an extra $10 off.

The ‘Real’ Little Italy at Fordham Road

Nov. 4 through Dec. 16, 11 a.m.

Join Bronx local Susan Birnbaum, a New York City tour guide with a bachelors in history and 20 years of hosting tours around the storied city. Let yourself be guided through the various bakeries and markets. Some of these market stops include Arthur Avenue Market with its cheesemakers, cigar rollers and the Bronx Beer Hall. Explore first-hand and listen to the history of New York’s “real Little Italy” in the Bronx.

Tickets for a guided tour are priced at $49.87 for minors and $75.47.

The guide is available on Nov. 4 and Nov. 18, and Dec. 2 and Dec. 16.

Arthur Avenue Comedy at Clinton Hall

Every Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.

Organized by well respected comedian Ben Asher, the Bronx welcomes amazing long sets of stand-up comedy with past performers coming from Colbert, SNL, the Daily Show, Letterman, the Tonight Show and Comedy Central. Clinton Hall provides an experience like no other: with talented comedians performing live and to a close audience to completely entertain and immerse almost anybody. Delicious craft food and drinks are of course available for purchase.

Tickets start at no cost to $17.47 (with a free drink) depending on how much you desire to support live stand-up. There is also the option to donate a custom amount to really support comedy nights.

Circus Madness

Universoul Circus at Orchard Beach

Oct. 13 through Nov. 5

Make sure to grab a seat for “the coolest show on earth” and watch many diverse and unique acts being held in the picturesque beachline of the Bronx.

Tickets are limited. Time availability is dependent on the day.

Flip Circus at The Mall at Bay Plaza

Oct. 31 through Nov. 19

Missed out on the Universoul Circus? The Flip Circus will be performing all the way to Nov. 19. Watch even more spectacular acts performed by professional from all around the world. Worldwide talent compiled into the Bronx.

Tickets prices range depending on the day of the week: weekends (including Friday) go for $74, whereas weekdays go for only $27.