What’s the status on Unionport, Tremont affordable housing projects

Two affordable housing projects in the Bronx — one in the Unionport section and the other in the Tremont section — are estimated to be open to the public by 2023, after receiving approval from city officials.

On 909 Castle Hill Ave., a five-story, 40,994-square-foot housing development will include 35 units. The city approved a request for rezoning request which would allow for increased residential density in the mostly vacant property, minus a small two-story home.

The complex will include two studios, 18 one-bedroom, 11 two-bedroom, four three-bedroom and nine affordable units.

The board also recommended putting in a small office, pantry and storage closet in a community room. Additionally, the plans call for 22 underground parking spaces, 44 bike spots and green space on the roof.

The estimated timeline of construction is 22 months, according to city planning documents. The project was approved by the city Planning Comission on May 5.

At 1949 Bathgate Ave., the former home of the St. Joseph Parish which closed its doors in 2015, will become an 11-story affordable housing development encompassing 290 permanently affordable rental units.

The project is a multi-partner collaboration between the Association of New York Catholic Homes, for Human Development and the Archdiocese of New York to transform church properties into strong, sustainable communities through affordable housing.

City Planning Committee approved a request from Catholic Charities to rezone the property from R6A to R7D. The rezoning changes to the zoning laws allow 10-story and up buildings, instead of the previous limit of 8-story buildings.

The development, named St. Joseph Apartments, will be managed by Beacon of Hope and NY Foundling and include 160 units of low-income family housing at 40 to 70% AMI.

According to planning documents, the development will include a shared lobby and amenities, separate wings for separate programs, ground floor social services, a centralized courtyard and the existing rock outcropping and original retaining wall from the church complex will be retained.

The project was approved by the city Planning Commission on May 19.

There is no official construction timeline for construction but city planning documents estimate a two-year buildout with the St. Joseph’s Apartments potentially open to the public as early as 2023.