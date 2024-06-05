What’s Happening | New York Philharmonic, Bronx River Sounds and more!

Bronx River Art Center: Friday art workshop
Bronx River Art Center
Friday, June 7, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m
Tickets: $15
Let your creativity come alive at the Bronx River Art Center! Arts sessions take place within the open-space studio and are open to anyone ages 12 and above. Join artist Ransome as participants are guided in abstract collage-making.
To find more information and to reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/bracs-spring-2024-friday-art-workshops-registration-860186459857.
21st Annual Bronx River Sounds Performing Arts Center
Bronx River Art Center
June 7 through June 29
Ticketing begins at $6.65 for live stream and ranges up to $21.05 for adults in-person
Enjoy the beats and grooves of Latin and African American rhythms and sounds throughout the month of June. The 21st annual Bronx River Sounds Performing Arts Festival will be held every Saturday and Sunday night beginning at 7:30 p.m. for all of June. Come see some of New York City’s most talented musicians and composers. Featured performers include Yasser Tejeda, Mimi Jones, Caracas Trio, Edmar Castaneda, Julieta Rada, Zacchae’us Paul, Godwin Louis and Jon Thomas.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/21st-annual-bronx-river-sounds-performing-arts-festival-tickets-907729171387.
Family Day at Loreto Playground
Saturday, June 8 from noon to 4 p.m.
Bronx Park East & Brady Avenue
Free
New York City Parks is hosting a family day event at Loreto Playground this Saturday. Bring all of the kids for games, obstacle courses, sports and more. This event is free and open for all to join.
For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/parks/bronx-park/events/2024/06/08/nyc-parks-presents-family-day-at-loreto-playground.
Super Seedlings Spring Gardening
VCPA Garden & Compost Site
Sunday, June 8, at 10 a.m
Free
Super Seedlings is a free drop-in gardening program for kids ages 3-7 and their caregivers. During the session, kids will have a fun theme to explore and can participate in nature crafts, planting, soil digging and more! Drop-ins are welcome but advanced registration is recommended.
To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/super-seedlings-spring-family-gardening-program-tickets-840698430637.
Philharmonic Concert
Van Cortlandt Park
Tuesday, June 11, at 8 p.m.
Free
The New York Philharmonic is back and free for all to enjoy! Pack a picnic and bring your own blanket for a relaxing evening on the parade ground. The program will be conducted by Thomas Wilkins and is scheduled to include Beethoven’s Egmont, Elgar’s Wand of Youth, compositions from New York Philharmonic Young Composers, the New York Premiere of Carlos Simon’s Four Black American Dances and more! The concert will conclude with fireworks.
For more information, visit nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/2324/van-cortlandt-park.
For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes