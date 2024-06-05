What’s Happening | New York Philharmonic, Bronx River Sounds and more!

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx River Art Center: Friday art workshop

Bronx River Art Center

Friday, June 7, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m

Tickets: $15

Let your creativity come alive at the Bronx River Art Center! Arts sessions take place within the open-space studio and are open to anyone ages 12 and above. Join artist Ransome as participants are guided in abstract collage-making.

To find more information and to reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/bracs-spring-2024-friday-art-workshops-registration-860186459857.

21st Annual Bronx River Sounds Performing Arts Center

Bronx River Art Center

June 7 through June 29

Ticketing begins at $6.65 for live stream and ranges up to $21.05 for adults in-person

Enjoy the beats and grooves of Latin and African American rhythms and sounds throughout the month of June. The 21st annual Bronx River Sounds Performing Arts Festival will be held every Saturday and Sunday night beginning at 7:30 p.m. for all of June. Come see some of New York City’s most talented musicians and composers. Featured performers include Yasser Tejeda, Mimi Jones, Caracas Trio, Edmar Castaneda, Julieta Rada, Zacchae’us Paul, Godwin Louis and Jon Thomas.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/21st-annual-bronx-river-sounds-performing-arts-festival-tickets-907729171387.



Family Day at Loreto Playground

Saturday, June 8 from noon to 4 p.m.

Bronx Park East & Brady Avenue

Free

New York City Parks is hosting a family day event at Loreto Playground this Saturday. Bring all of the kids for games, obstacle courses, sports and more. This event is free and open for all to join.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/parks/bronx-park/events/2024/06/08/nyc-parks-presents-family-day-at-loreto-playground.



Super Seedlings Spring Gardening

VCPA Garden & Compost Site

Sunday, June 8, at 10 a.m

Free

Super Seedlings is a free drop-in gardening program for kids ages 3-7 and their caregivers. During the session, kids will have a fun theme to explore and can participate in nature crafts, planting, soil digging and more! Drop-ins are welcome but advanced registration is recommended.

To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/super-seedlings-spring-family-gardening-program-tickets-840698430637.



Philharmonic Concert

Van Cortlandt Park

Tuesday, June 11, at 8 p.m.

Free

The New York Philharmonic is back and free for all to enjoy! Pack a picnic and bring your own blanket for a relaxing evening on the parade ground. The program will be conducted by Thomas Wilkins and is scheduled to include Beethoven’s Egmont, Elgar’s Wand of Youth, compositions from New York Philharmonic Young Composers, the New York Premiere of Carlos Simon’s Four Black American Dances and more! The concert will conclude with fireworks.

For more information, visit nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/2324/van-cortlandt-park.



For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes