What’s Happening: Lunar New Year crafts, Storytime with Sharee Miller and ‘Merengue Con Amor 2’ at Lehman Performing Arts Center

Are you a Krafty Kid? Join up and create some awesome projects each week. Materials will be provided. Projects will be themed in celebration of Lunar New Year. Event will take place at Pelham Bay Library.

More information can be found at nypl.org/events/programs/2024/02/01/krafty-kids-lunar-new-year.

2024 Authors & Writers Out Loud

Saturday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. Free admission.

Join us for our Authors & Writers Out Loud Series and get to know New York-based authors! At Authors & Writers Out Loud, we will be hosting published authors to read excerpts from their written work, attend a panel moderated by TBIR founder Saraciea J. Fennell, and sign copies of their books. We will also be selling books at our pop-up bookstore, Lair of Dreams. All Spring installments of this series are generously sponsored by the New York Public Library and will be held at the Bronx Library Center.

*Must purchase a copy of participating author’s book from our bookshop in order to join the signing line.

Storytime with The Bronx is Reading

Saturday, Feb. 10 from 3 to 4 p.m. Free admission.

Join us at the historic Andrew Freedman Home for a Storytime event with published authors, curated specially for Boogie Down kids. We’re passionate about getting young readers excited about book culture. Stop by to enjoy a live reading, experience the beautiful Andrew Freedman Home, and snag a new, signed book for your home library!

We’ll be hosting children’s author Sharee Miller to read from her many picture books.

Sharee Miller is the author and illustrator of the picture books “Princess Hair, Don’t Touch My Hair!,” and “Michelle’s Garden,” as well as the new graphic novel “Curlfriends: New in Town,” all published by LBYR. She is also the illustrator of “The Shai and Emmie” series written by Quvenzhané Wallis and Nancy Ohlin and “Sam’s Super Seats” by Keah Brown. She lives in Jersey City with her spouse, son,and two cats, Pumpkin and Spice.

Merengue Con Amor 2 at Lehman Performing Arts Center

Saturday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m.

Back by very popular demand. Featuring Alex Bueno, Monchy Capricho, Bonny and Richie Cepeda, Carlos David, Pablo Martinez and Peter Cruz.

Don’t miss out on Merengue con Amor 2 on Feb. 10 right, in time for Valentine’s Day. This night of romantic music will feature some of the biggest and most talented names in merengue. More information about the event can be found at lehmancenter.org/events/merengue-2.

