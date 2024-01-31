What’s Happening: Lunar New Year crafts, Storytime with Sharee Miller and ‘Merengue Con Amor 2’ at Lehman Performing Arts Center

Bronx Calling: The Sixth AIM Biennial
Part I: From Jan. 26 to March 31; Part II: April 12 to June 16
Bronx Calling: The Sixth AIM Biennial features 53 emerging artists who have participated in the Bronx Museum’s flagship artist professional development program from years 2020 through 2023. Since 1980, The Bronx Museum has supported New York’s artist community through its Artist in the Marketplace (AIM) Fellowship, which has provided pivotal career support to a diverse roster of over 1,200 of New York’s most promising artists. Themes addressed in this two-part exhibition include contemporary and critical issues, such as capitalism and colonialism, as well as speculative futures.
The Sixth AIM Biennial is curated by Eileen Jeng Lynch, director of curatorial programs. For more information, visit bronxmuseum.org/exhibition/the-sixth-aim-biennial.
Krafty Kids: Lunar New Year
Thursday, Feb. 1 and Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 3 to 4 p.m. Free admission.
Are you a Krafty Kid? Join up and create some awesome projects each week. Materials will be provided. Projects will be themed in celebration of Lunar New Year. Event will take place at Pelham Bay Library.
More information can be found at nypl.org/events/programs/2024/02/01/krafty-kids-lunar-new-year.
2024 Authors & Writers Out Loud
Saturday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. Free admission.
Join us for our Authors & Writers Out Loud Series and get to know New York-based authors! At Authors & Writers Out Loud, we will be hosting published authors to read excerpts from their written work, attend a panel moderated by TBIR founder Saraciea J. Fennell, and sign copies of their books. We will also be selling books at our pop-up bookstore, Lair of Dreams. All Spring installments of this series are generously sponsored by the New York Public Library and will be held at the Bronx Library Center.
*Must purchase a copy of participating author’s book from our bookshop in order to join the signing line.
Storytime with The Bronx is Reading
Saturday, Feb. 10 from 3 to 4 p.m. Free admission.
Join us at the historic Andrew Freedman Home for a Storytime event with published authors, curated specially for Boogie Down kids. We’re passionate about getting young readers excited about book culture. Stop by to enjoy a live reading, experience the beautiful Andrew Freedman Home, and snag a new, signed book for your home library!
We’ll be hosting children’s author Sharee Miller to read from her many picture books.
Sharee Miller is the author and illustrator of the picture books “Princess Hair, Don’t Touch My Hair!,” and “Michelle’s Garden,” as well as the new graphic novel “Curlfriends: New in Town,” all published by LBYR. She is also the illustrator of “The Shai and Emmie” series written by Quvenzhané Wallis and Nancy Ohlin and “Sam’s Super Seats” by Keah Brown. She lives in Jersey City with her spouse, son,and two cats, Pumpkin and Spice.
Merengue Con Amor 2 at Lehman Performing Arts Center
Saturday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m.
Back by very popular demand. Featuring Alex Bueno, Monchy Capricho, Bonny and Richie Cepeda, Carlos David, Pablo Martinez and Peter Cruz.
Don’t miss out on Merengue con Amor 2 on Feb. 10 right, in time for Valentine’s Day. This night of romantic music will feature some of the biggest and most talented names in merengue. More information about the event can be found at lehmancenter.org/events/merengue-2.
