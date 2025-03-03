What’s happening | Ballet, tree planting and more

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss

Friday, March 7, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hunts Point Recreation Center, 765 Manida St.

Free

Parents and caregivers of toddlers are invited to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday at the Hunts Point Recreation Center. The event will feature storytelling, songs, games, and other engaging activities.

For more information, visit https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2025/03/07/happy-birthday-dr-seuss.

The Beauty of Ballet

Saturday, March 8, 2 p.m.

Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture, 450 Grand Concourse at 149th St.

Free

The School of American Ballet, the official school of New York City Ballet, is proud to present free public performances at neighborhood venues in New York City for family audiences. These hour-long demonstrations are led by faculty member Katrina Killian and feature advanced students. Guests are offered a sneak-peek inside SAB’s classroom to witness how students train to become professional dancers, and they have the opportunity to try a few steps right from their seats before seeing excerpts from famous ballets including The Nutcracker and Swan Lake – performed by our students in costume to live music.

For more information, visit https://sab.org/for-everyone/the-beauty-of-ballet/.

The Orchid Show Sensory Table: Vanilla

Sunday, March 9, Noon to 4 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

Free with admission, Free-$35

Some of the plants behind the familiar scents of chocolate, vanilla, and cinnamon can be found right in the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory. Use your sense of touch, smell, sight, and even sound to identify these and other select botanical items at the Sensory Table.

For more information, visit https://www.nybg.org/event/the-orchid-show-mexican-modernism/orchid-show-programs/sensory-table/.

Open Studio Recording!

Monday, March 10, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Parkchester Library, 1985 Westchester Ave.

Free

Express yourself and get creative with our audio recording studio. Learn the basics to music production with your peers using the digital audio Logic Pro software!

For more information, visit https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2025/03/03/open-studio-recording.

Planting at Bronx Park

Tuesday, March 11, 9:30 a.m. to noon

Bronx Park, Burke Ave. Bridge

Free

Help preserve vital habitat along the river by planting native trees in Bronx Park! Please wear protective clothing that can get dirty (long pants and closed toed shoes) and bring a water bottle to stay hydrated. All planting materials and equipment will be provided.

For more information, visit https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2025/03/11/planting-at-bronx-park.

Coffee and Conversations

Wednesday, March 12, 11 a.m. to noon

Woodstock Library, 761 East 160th St.

Free

Join us for some hot coffee while we talk about Banned Books and how the NYPL is helping teens exercise their freedom to read.

For more information, visit https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2025/03/12/coffee-and-conversations.

Storefront Academy Bronx Educator Meet & Greet

Thursday, March 13, 5 to 6 p.m.

Storefront Academy Charter Schools – South Bronx, 609 Jackson Ave.

Free

Come join us for an exciting opportunity to meet school leadership & staff, explore our community, take a guided tour and hear insights from a panel of teachers. This in-person event will be held at 609 Jackson Ave., so mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this opportunity and enjoy some light refreshments in a casual setting. We can’t wait to see you there!

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/storefront-academy-bronx-educator-meet-greet-tickets-1227584541409?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.