Westchester Square Merchants Association president pens new book

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

“Running Between the Raindrops” by Gregory Perry is a new book from 10-10-10 Publishing about unlocking your greatness. It demonstrates how to go from ordinary to extraordinary to produce the peak performance you desire. If you’re interested in learning how to succeed or build on the success you’ve already achieved, then you’ve found the right book.

Perry has dedicated his life to understanding the impact of mental dynamics on long-term success. A large part of his work involved a 50-year longitudinal study of student-athletes that, among other things, studied the parallels between academics and athletics. The achievement measurement for track was qualifying for national and international competitions, and the

Olympic trials, Pan American Games or Olympic games. Biomechanical sciences were also used to secure youngsters a college education and advocate for them until their college graduation. Perry’s efforts led to the development of a six-step success formula that can be used to successfully set and achieve goals in school, sports, work and life. It can unlock your inner greatness.

Perry was born in Harlem and later moved to the Bronx. He began his education at the Modern School, NYC, whose principal was Mildred Johnson, niece of James Weldon Johnson. After graduating from DeWitt Clinton High School, Perry attended and graduated from City College of New York, where he received a Bachelor of Science and a master’s degree in Health. Greg then worked within the CUNY system for more than four decades — either as a coach, teacher or administrator — at such institutions as Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, City College of New York, Borough of Manhattan Community College, Bronx Community College, and Bergen Community College in New Jersey. CUNY is the public university system of New York City, the largest urban university system in the United States, comprising 25 campuses.

Perry owns and operates an awards business, Crown Trophy (The Feel Good Business), founded in the Westchester Square section of the Bronx in 1989. He provides customers with trophies, plaques, crystal, medals, banners, laminations and certificates. Crown Trophy is part of a “BID” Business Improvement District, and Perry serves on the BID Board of Directors. He’s also president of the Westchester Square Merchants Association.

You may contact Gregory Perry at theformulapd4h@gmail.com.