West Bronx pedestrian dies after being struck in hit and run

A west Bronx man succumbed to his injuries recently after being struck by a motorcycle last fall during a hit and run.

The victim, 61-year-old Luis Marrero of Sedgwick Avenue was crossing University and Burnside Avenues at about 9:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 3 when a southbound 2007 Suzuki GSXR-600 motorcycle traveling on University Avenue struck the man in the intersection of the roads, according to the NYPD.

The motorcyclist fled the scene and EMS rushed Marrero to Saint Barnabas Hospital for his head and body trauma shortly after.

Marrero died at Saint Barnabas on Friday, January 15, police have not made any arrests in this hit and run case yet.