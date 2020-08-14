Welcome back Clint Frazier: Yankees youngster makes good on MLB return

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Clint Frazier wasted little time showing the Yankees what kind of asset he can be at the plate this season.

After being called up to from the team’s alternate site earlier this week to replace the injured Giancarlo Stanton, Frazier kicked off his 2020 debut with a 3-for-4 night, being only a triple shy of completing the cycle in the Yankees’ 9-6 win over Atlanta on Wednesday.

In his first at-bat, Frazier tied the game with a high-velocity home run into the Braves bullpen, which was hands down one of the most feel-good moments of this season so far.

Clint came ready to crush 💪 pic.twitter.com/0wZ7oKmHgT — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 13, 2020

“I’m not surprised, I feel like he’s been in a great place for really all this year,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on the 25-year-old outfielder.

Ahead of that return to the batter’s box, Frazier recalled when Boone and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman optioned him to the Yankees alternate site and the season’s start.

“It was frustrating, it was a pretty lengthy meeting between Cashman, Boone and I…we were just hashing it out like grown-ups in there and it was a good convo and obviously a tough one for all three of us to have,” Frazier said, adding that the alternate site is “not the most fun place to be.”

That discussion revolved mostly around Frazier’s role on the Yankees and what needed to be done for him to return to the team’s starting roster, he said.

“I think I’m still trying to figure that out,” the young outfielder said about pinpointing what kind of role he plays in pinstripes.

“I look at a couple weeks from now whenever Stanton does come back and where that puts me,” Frazier said, adding that the timeframe gives him the chance to establish a role with the Yankees.

He also discussed being in a “unique spot” as so much of the Yankees’ younger talent is also primed for their own respective glimpses at the big leagues.

“I’ve been in this situation for the last three years…it’s been a long time coming and I feel like I’m the best player I’ve ever been right now than I’ve ever been,” Frazier said. “I’ve worked on a lot of things and I’m ready to show it off…I feel like I’m ready.”

“He was clearly ready and came up and was a big reason why we won tonight,” Boone told media following Wednesday night’s win.