Weekend closures to reroute Bronx traffic around Exit 3 on Major Deegan

Exit ramp and lane closures around Exit 3 on the Major Deegan Expressway (I-87) will reroute Bronx drivers this weekend, beginning Friday at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Exit 3 ramp to E. 138th St. and Madison Avenue Bridge will be closed through the night and morning. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) advises drivers to take Exit 2 to Willis Avenue and Third Avenue Bridge, where they can follow detour signs to access E. 138th St.

Left lanes on east and westbound E. 138th St. will be closed starting Friday at 11 p.m., as well as left lanes on north and southbound I-87. Drivers traveling northbound or southbound on I-87 should expect intermittent full closures of the expressway around Exit 3, lasting around 15 minutes.

Traffic going eastbound on Madison Avenue Bridge will be reduced to one lane.

The start time for these closures may change or be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

These changes in traffic patterns are due to work by NYSDOT on the $47 million E. 138th St. Bridge Replacement Project.

