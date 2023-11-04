Week in Rewind: Velázquez, Marmorato go after each other in BronxNet debate, Bronx Night Market future bids goodbye and Richie Torres’ battle with the DSA

It was a record-breaking day on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, as temperatures reached 81 degrees. And it was a beautifully sunny day for a somber goodbye to the Bronx Night Market, which celebrated its last event in Fordham Plaza.

It was a record-breaking day on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, as temperatures reached 81 degrees. And it was a beautifully sunny day for a somber goodbye to the Bronx Night Market, which celebrated its last event in Fordham Plaza.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Week in Rewind spotlights some of the editorial work of the Bronx Times for the week of Oct. 27-Nov.3.

City Council District 13 candidates Marjorie Velázquez, the Democratic incumbent, and her Republican challenger Kristy Marmorato went after each other in the closing minutes of their televised BronxNet debate that aired Tuesday night — sparring the network says it has never seen before.

“In the 95 debates I’ve moderated on BronxTalk over the last three decades there have been some startling moments, but we’ve never had two candidates, right at the end of the program, go at each other personally like that,” said Gary Axelbank, the host of BronxTalk who moderated the debate. “It was eye-opening to say the least.” While the two had a few spats throughout the 30-minute program on Halloween — namely over their different philosophies on the Bruckner Boulevard rezoning and crime management in the district — the jabs escalated in the last few minutes of the debate. Axelbank told the Bronx Times on Wednesday that the sparring continued even after the show wrapped, with the candidates continuing to “argue in the studio at high volume after the program ended.”

Early voting ends on Nov. 5. To find out where to vote, visit the New York City Board of Election poll site locator at findmypollsite.vote.nyc.