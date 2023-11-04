Week in Rewind: Velázquez, Marmorato go after each other in BronxNet debate, Bronx Night Market future bids goodbye and Richie Torres’ battle with the DSA

It was a record-breaking day on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, as temperatures reached 81 degrees. And it was a beautifully sunny day for a somber goodbye to the Bronx Night Market, which celebrated its last event in Fordham Plaza.
Photo ET Rodriguez
The Week in Rewind spotlights some of the editorial work of the Bronx Times for the week of Oct. 27-Nov.3.
City Council District 13 candidates Marjorie Velázquez, the Democratic incumbent, and her Republican challenger Kristy Marmorato went after each other in the closing minutes of their televised BronxNet debate that aired Tuesday night — sparring the network says it has never seen before.
“In the 95 debates I’ve moderated on BronxTalk over the last three decades there have been some startling moments, but we’ve never had two candidates, right at the end of the program, go at each other personally like that,” said Gary Axelbank, the host of BronxTalk who moderated the debate. “It was eye-opening to say the least.”
While the two had a few spats throughout the 30-minute program on Halloween — namely over their different philosophies on the Bruckner Boulevard rezoning and crime management in the district — the jabs escalated in the last few minutes of the debate. Axelbank told the Bronx Times on Wednesday that the sparring continued even after the show wrapped, with the candidates continuing to “argue in the studio at high volume after the program ended.”
From April to October for the past seven years, thousands of locals flocked to Fordham Plaza on the last Saturday of each month for the Bronx Night Market.
There, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., visitors consumed live music, artisanal products and a diverse cornucopia of food. From the Mexican-run Perros Locos to the Colombian-owned Barrel House to the Barbadian Sassy’s Fishcakes, the eats were a multi-national tapestry of deliciousness.
But on Saturday, Oct. 28, the Bronx Night Market somberly celebrated the end of an era with its last event. Masco Hospitality Group (MHG), the organizers of the market, cited a multitude of reasons for closing, including the filthy and dilapidated conditions of the plaza.
However, local politicians and community leaders are hopeful of the Bronx Night Market’s return.
“We’re hoping that next year they could come back stronger than ever,” said Council Member Oswald Feliz, who represents Council District 15, including the Fordham Plaza. “No one wants to work in an area with serious quality of life issues, but also in an area where the city and the Department of Transportation is not being responsive to the challenges. We’re hoping that we could resolve that.”
Elected leaders and city officials cut the ribbon last month on a 542-unit affordable housing complex located by the Harlem River that includes a waterfront esplanade and the future home of the Universal Hip Hop Museum.
The development, located at 575 Exterior St. in the Concourse section of the South Bronx, transforms the once-blighted site, replacing a vacant city-owned property with a 22-story affordable housing complex and a 3-acre waterfront park.
The project, known as Bronx Point, also includes retail space, as well as a location for community-based organization BronxWorks, which will oversee an early childhood program. The opening of the development represents the completion of phase one of the Bronx Point development, with the second phase anticipated to include additional housing units along with retail and community space.
Local state Assemblymember Latoya Joyner said the development was also a boost to the area.
“This multi-use development will serve my community in so many important ways — whether it is creating green space, permanent affordable housing or the soon-to-be opening of the Hip Hop Museum,” she said.
“Bronx Point is a long-overdue investment in the South Bronx and it’s great to see all the work we have put in finally come to fruition.”
DSA members have, in turn, denounced Torres, and have seemingly launched a campaign in the Bronx to garner public support for their side. On Saturday, Oct. 28, a group of DSA members went to the Bronx where they criticized Torres on his pro-Israel stance and claimed Bronx residents want a cease fire in Gaza.
The DSA’s protest came just days after more than 70 protesters held a rally outside Torres’ district office on East Fordham Road, where they chastised him for backing the Jewish state and his support of U.S. weapons being used by Israel.
The crowd, holding signs such as “Resistance is justified when people are occupied,” walked from his office to the U.S. Army recruitment center on Fordham Road. They shouted at the Oct. 24 rally: “Ritchie Torres what do you say? How many kids have you killed today,” and “Ritchie Torres you can’t hide, you’re committing genocide.”