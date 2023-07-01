Week in Rewind | Another Bronx building fire, Marmorato, Havranek winner in limbo, and Velázquez wins in overwhelming fashion

The Week in Rewind spotlights some of the editorial work of the Bronx Times for the week of June 27- 29

FDNY officials attribute the cause of an apartment building fire that injured nine people in the Concourse Village section Wednesday to a lithium-ion battery. An FDNY spokesperson told the Bronx Times that there have been 113 lithium-ion battery-related fires in 2023, resulting in 71 injuries and 13 deaths.

The fire broke out at 289 Bonner Place around 6:38 a.m. with a large blaze on the third floor of the five-story building. Fire officials say the fire extended to the fourth floor and affected multiple apartments.

The nine injuries are non-life threatening, and FDNY officials noted a lack of smoke detectors present.

Wednesday’s apartment fire required the response of nearly 120 firefighters to contain, with two suffering injuries during the response call.

When lithium–ion batteries and other high energy density batteries are poorly made, overused, incorrectly refurbished or charged too long, they can cause large, fast-spreading fires that are hard to extinguish, according to fire experts.

In New York City alone, since the start of 2023, several high-profile fires — such as a blaze at a Chinatown e-bike store that killed four just last week — have been traced to lithium–ion batteries.

On May 16, a three-alarm fire in the University Heights section of the Bronx was caused by a lithium–ion battery.

Excitement and uneasiness filled the air for Republicans in the East Bronx Tuesday night with a tightly contested race between City Council District 13 candidates Kristy Marmorato and George Havranek. Even though Marmorato was within a stone’s throw of victory, the race will move onto a second round of vote tabulations thanks to ranked-choice voting.

The winner is expected to be announced on July 5.

Ranked-choice voting requires candidates to exceed a 50%-vote threshold in order to win. Marmorato came close, reaching nearly 48% with 870 votes and just over 96% of scanners reporting, as Havranek trailed behind her with nearly 44% and 796 votes, according to unofficial tallies by the city Board of Elections (BOE).

Hasime “Samantha” Zherka ran a distant third with just 144 votes. But her voters will now have the final say in determining the winner of the race, both depending on who they listed as second, and if they listed a second candidate at all.

The numbers included absentee ballots received up until Friday, BOE spokesperson Vincent Ignizio confirmed. On Tuesday night, Marmorato was surrounded by about 25 of her supporters at Brewski’s Bar and Grill in Throggs Neck. When she found out she was in the lead, she threw her arms around Michael Rendino, her brother and the chair of the Bronx GOP. “It’s me and you against the world,” she told him.

Perception is often not reality. In politics, narratives can dominate a race, but in the end, getting more votes than your opponent is the most tangible and real sign of success.

The perception leading into a loaded June 27 primary for the District 13 City Council seat was that incumbent Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez was perhaps vulnerable due to vocal backlash regarding her about-face over the controversial Bruckner rezoning project in October 2022.

But the reality was that Velázquez and Democratic voters were generally unaffected by the criticisms levied against her by the sea of City Council hopefuls in both the Democratic and Republican primaries.

On Tuesday, Velázquez secured the Democratic nomination overwhelmingly receiving 67% of the total vote, while none of her three challengers — who ran to the right of the incumbent — eclipsed 20%, according to unofficial numbers from the city Board of Elections.

Community Board 11 chair Bernadette Ferrera, a conservative Democrat who characterized Velázquez as a “woke progressive” throughout the campaign, ran a distant second with 19% of the vote, while former female district leader for the 80th Assembly District Irene Estrada and perennial candidate John Perez garnered 7% and 5% of the vote, respectively. In front of roughly 50 or so supporters at her watch party at the Bronx Democrats Headquarters in Indian Village, Velázquez touted her campaign and the communities she represents from Throggs Neck to City Island as one that welcomes, and not limits, diversity. The Bronx Independent Cinema Center to host outdoor film screening Thursday If you’re feeling a movie night this week, you could have ditched the herds at the big-budget blockbusters and opt for something more unique — not to mention free. On Thursday, the nonprofit Bronx Independent Cinema Center hosted the first of three outdoor film screenings at Joyce Kilmer Park at the Grand Concourse (facing the courthouse).