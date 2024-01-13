Week in Rewind: Pickleball grows in the Bronx, teen shines in her community, anniversary of Twin Parks fire, Hochul announces $50M plan for expanding inpatient mental health care and former Bronx anti-violence leader sentenced to prison

McCormick can’t help but highlight De La Cruz’s loyalty to the sport and team, mentioning her ability to juggle responsibilities from her personal life and the responsibilities with playing for her middle school basketball team, the St. Clare’s Jaguars.But apart from basketball, De La Cruz has also had a knack for dancing her whole life.

“I’ve always loved dancing,” she told the Bronx Times. “I always loved dancing to Meghan Trainer songs and filming my own videos.”

Her mother, Abby De La Cruz, noticed this talent early in her daughter’s life.

“At a very young age I’ve always seen her have a talent in dancing,” Abby De La Cruz said. “You can really see that there’s talent there.”

At 3 years old, Jamie De La Cruz attended a local dance studio called City Stage Dance Academy and has been honing her skills since. She shows gratitude to her community and people around her, saying they inspired her, pushed her and provided her with role models.

It wasn’t until the third grade, in fact, that Jamie started to show an interest in other sports — specifically basketball.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, the Bronx borough president’s office displayed a floral wreath to mark the second anniversary of the Twin Parks North West fire that killed 17 people, including eight children. Flags at Borough Hall were lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims.

The fire at Twin Parks North West, which had been home to a large Gambian immigrant community, was the city’s deadliest in decades — and investigations revealed that it likely could have been prevented.

The fire, started by an overworked space heater, spread quickly due to malfunctioning self-closing doors that turned the 19-story building into a chimney, according to a New York Times investigation. The victims died not from the flames but from smoke inhalation. "Twin Parks was a painful reminder of the work needed to invest in fire safety education and our city`s housing infrastructure so families are provided with safe and quality housing and we prevent a tragedy of this magnitude from ever happening again," Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said in a Jan. 9 statement.