Week in Rewind: Bruckner opponents appeal judge’s decision, a Bronx storyteller’s memoir, Hostos offers paid game design internship, Hochul announces expansion of Bruckner Expressway

The Week in Rewind spotlights some of the editorial work of the Bronx Times for the week of Aug. 21- Aug. 25. Compiled by Camille Botello.

The challengers of the Bruckner Boulevard rezoning are appealing a Bronx Supreme Court judge’s decision to dismiss their lawsuit, prolonging a legal battle that could drag into next year.

Buffalo-based land use attorney Richard Lippes filed a lawsuit against the city on Feb. 13 on behalf of a group of Throggs Neck residents against the contentious rezoning, arguing that the environmental review process wasn’t properly conducted. The project, which was approved in October 2022, is slated to bring nearly 350 apartments to the low-density East Bronx neighborhood.

Nathan Taylor, senior counsel for the city’s environmental law division, argued that the case should be dismissed because Lippes did not properly serve the city with the lawsuit on time or initially list Throggs Neck Associates LLC — the rezoning applicant — as a respondent in the case, calling these “fatal errors.”

Judge Leticia Maria Ramirez dismissed the case on Aug. 14, echoing the arguments that there were procedural issues with the lawsuit. Lippes filed a notice of appeal on Monday to the Appellate Division, First Department.

Article 78 cases — a method of challenging government actions in the state courts — are typically difficult, and more so for land use cases, according to Jeffery Braun, a lawyer for Kramer Levin who litigates commercial, real estate, land use and environmental cases for developers, corporations and nonprofits. The courts tend to be deferential to government actors, and land use projects are typically backed up by a process that incorporates professional work and explanations that support the city’s decisions, making it harder to argue the city is in the wrong, he said.

Braun told the Bronx Times that Lippes’ procedural missteps “kill” the case without even getting to its substance.

“If I were in his shoes, I would be very pessimistic,” Braun said.

In her decision, the judge said that even if she considered the merits of Lippes’ arguments about the project’s environmental review, she would not back him.

For Peter Quinn, “Cross Bronx: A Writing Life” is much more than just a memoir.

Certainly, Quinn’s personal and professional life provide plenty of fodder for a memoir, since he spent three decades as a speechwriter for two New York governors, Hugh Carey and Mario Cuomo.

He also worked as a Wall Street messenger, a court officer, a high school teacher, an ad man, a documentary scriptwriter, a Hollywood film consultant, a corporate writer, the editorial director of Time Warner and also published numerous articles, essays and four novels in more than a half-century as a professional writer.

Growing up in Parkchester and attending St. Raymond Grammar School, Manhattan Prep High School, Manhattan College and Fordham University grad school, the 76-year-old Quinn views “Cross Bronx” as a hodgepodge of things, much like the borough itself.

“It’s a book about a specific time and place, and how that time and place along with family, education, and heritage helped shape me both as a person and as a writer,” Quinn explained. “Mixed in with that, it’s a bit of history of the Bronx, some history inside the politics of New York city and state, some reflections on what it meant to be raised Bronx Irish Catholic, and maybe it’s also a love letter to the Bronx, then and now.”

This summer, six Hostos Community College students participated in a unique opportunity to collaborate on an original video game, learn valuable work skills and earn course credit — all while getting paid by their own school.

The students who participated are now well on their way to turning their passion for gaming into a viable career in an industry that is exploding worldwide.

Hostos, located in the South Bronx, was the state’s first public institution to offer a game design degree — a program that has been around 2012. Marcelo Díaz Viana Neto, assistant professor of game design at the college, said in an interview with the Bronx Times that he plans to make a recently formed internship “a fixture of the program.” The professor and his colleagues weren’t seeing enough well-paying, true entry-level positions in the field, so they developed the internship from scratch.

Shakan Paris, a 27-year-old Bronx native, was a member of this summer’s internship cohort and said that the program’s mantra — “just make stuff” — has helped them build a portfolio and work with confidence toward a career in game design.