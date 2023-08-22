Wave Hill’s annual Gardeners’ Party to honor garden writer, podcaster Margaret Roach

Wave Hill has long served as a beacon to garden enthusiasts with its intimate gardens and framed vistas of the Hudson River and Palisades. This year’s annual Gardeners’ Party fundraiser, scheduled for Sept. 21, brings the horticultural community together in this stunning setting to honor renowned garden writer and podcaster Margaret Roach.

Roach has been a champion of Wave Hill for decades and has served as both a member of the garden’s Board of Directors and chair of its Friends of Horticulture Committee. Her passions closely align with Wave Hill’s — to inspire and educate a new generation of high-caliber horticulturists. She has been writing about gardening for three decades, starting with Newsday and then for Martha Stewart. Now, with her popular New York Times column “In the Garden” and “A Way to Garden” podcast, she provides a platform for many varied and informed voices, educating audiences from novice to nuanced expert.

As Roach herself says, “How many things over the years have I described with the phrase, ‘I first saw that at Wave Hill?’ From its start, Wave Hill was always a step ahead, pushing the boundaries on plant palette and breaking the rules, and mold, for what an American public garden could be. Wave Hill’s answer, bottom line: never institutional—and always intimate in feel, despite its scale. That kind of creative thinking has inspired a generation of other public gardens, and many thousands of gardeners—including me.”

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails in the gardens and the opportunity to talk shop with Wave Hill’s gardeners and other distinguished colleagues in the horticulture community, including a who’s who from the best public gardens and nurseries in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic region and well beyond. Enjoy creative food stations highlighting the season’s harvest as you peruse special offerings in our plant sale, and silent and live auctions. This year’s items feature expertly curated specimens and plants not available in the trade, and one-of-a-kind garden experiences with renowned gardeners, designers and authors you will only find at this event. Garden Champions have early access to the party and plant sale featuring rare perennials and woodies from issima, beginning at 5 p.m.

