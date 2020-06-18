Transit

WATCH: MTA brass talks about mass transit’s return with amNY

MTA Chair and CEO Patrick Foye speaks with amNY's Robert Pozarycki about the MTA's return to service as the city reopens.

MTA Chair and CEO Patrick Foye and acting New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg spoke during a webinar amNY held on June 17 about mass transit during the reopening of New York City.

The full webinar can be viewed below:

