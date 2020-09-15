WATCH: Councilwoman Gibson holds back-to-school giveaway in Highbridge

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A week before New York City public schools are slated to open, the Highbridge community stocked up on healthy food and essential school supplies for the upcoming year.

On Monday, Sept. 14, Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson held a backpack distribution and healthy meal giveaway in front of the Highbridge Library.





She was joined by Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner, DSNY Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, Census NYC, the New York Public Library, Save Our Streets Bronx, Release the Grip, SCAN Harbor, the Children’s Rescue Fund, the 44th Precinct and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The purpose of this event was to offer resources to families and provide healthy food options to combat food insecurity in the west Bronx. Over 400 backpacks and meals were handed out.

Watch videos from the back-to-school event below.