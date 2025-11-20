Police & Fire

Photos: Walkout celebration held for retiring 42nd Precinct detective Fred Washington

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber
walkout
NYPD First Grade Detective Fred Washington (second from right) was celebrated for his 20 years of service during his retirement walkout celebration.
Photo by Jewel Webber

Community members, loved ones, local elected officials and officers from the 42nd Precinct came together to hold a walkout ceremony in honor of retiring NYPD First Grade Detective Fred Washington on Thursday, Nov. 13, at Boricua College.

 

Washington, joined by his family, shows off one of the awards presented to him during his walkout ceremony. Photo by Jewel Webber
Among those on hand for the ceremony were (from left to right) Retired NYPD Community Affairs Commissioner Mark Stewart, Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark, former Assemblymember Michael Blake and Mayor’s Office Community Affairs Unit Bronx Borough Director Alina Dowe. Photo by Jewel Webber

In addition to providing 20 years of service to the NYPD, Washington was also the founder of the NYPD Community Baby Showers Initiative, which helps provide gifts and resources to expecting mothers and families while also connecting them with community partners for support on infant care and health.

There was a cake, pastries and messages celebrating Detective Washington. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber

“I would like to thank my family and especially my sons for standing by my side, helping me through this amazing journey. I would like to send huge thanks to my extended family at the NYPD, especially at the 47th Precinct and the Community Affairs Bureau. Everyone has given me their all, assisted me without hesitation and I truly thank you,” Washington said.

“To the elected officials and all community leaders, thank you for being there. Not only for me but for the community. Last but not least, to all the vendors that took part in the NYPD Baby Showers, I could not have done it without your support. Thank you.”

Washington received multiple awards at the ceremony. Photo by Jewel Webber
(Left to right) NYC Council District 9 District Manager Shanny Herrera, former Assemblymember Michael Blake, Mayor’s Office Community Affairs Unit Bronx Borough Director Alina Dowe and 79th Assembly District Leader Lanita Jones. Photo by Jewel Webber

