Photos: Walkout celebration held for retiring 42nd Precinct detective Fred Washington

NYPD First Grade Detective Fred Washington (second from right) was celebrated for his 20 years of service during his retirement walkout celebration.

Community members, loved ones, local elected officials and officers from the 42nd Precinct came together to hold a walkout ceremony in honor of retiring NYPD First Grade Detective Fred Washington on Thursday, Nov. 13, at Boricua College.

In addition to providing 20 years of service to the NYPD, Washington was also the founder of the NYPD Community Baby Showers Initiative, which helps provide gifts and resources to expecting mothers and families while also connecting them with community partners for support on infant care and health.

“I would like to thank my family and especially my sons for standing by my side, helping me through this amazing journey. I would like to send huge thanks to my extended family at the NYPD, especially at the 47th Precinct and the Community Affairs Bureau. Everyone has given me their all, assisted me without hesitation and I truly thank you,” Washington said.

“To the elected officials and all community leaders, thank you for being there. Not only for me but for the community. Last but not least, to all the vendors that took part in the NYPD Baby Showers, I could not have done it without your support. Thank you.”