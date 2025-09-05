VNNA and Cross County Savings Bank team up for backpack giveaway

(Left to right) VNNA Member Brunilda Rosa, VNNA President Bernadette Ferrara, VNNA Secretary Marion Manfredi, VNNA Volunteer Teresa Rubino, Cross County Savings Bank First Senior Vice President Al Gentile, Cross County Savings Bank Assistant Branch Manager Shawnise Tyler and Cross County Savings Bank Branch Teller Nubia Damali.

The Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance (VNNA) partnered with Cross County Savings Bank to hold a backpack giveaway for the Van Nest community on Saturday, Aug. 16.

As kids prepared for the upcoming school year, those who attended the event received backpacks and school supplies, helping to ensure they were ready for the start of school.