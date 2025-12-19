Community Celebration

Photos: Villa Maria Academy holds holiday celebrations ahead of Christmas

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
Villa Maria Academy’s holiday events included celebrations of the Nativity Scene and the Christmas star.
Photo by Samantha Giorgio

Villa Maria Academy has celebrated the holiday season with multiple events throughout the month of December.

The first events were the annual Winter Fair and Tree Lighting celebration on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Photo by Samantha Giorgio

There were 29 vendors from across the tri-state area on hand at the Winter Fair to showcase their food and other items, including making fresh mozzarella, arts and crafts and more.

Approximately 29 vendors were on hand at the Winter Fair. Photo by Samantha Giorgio
Photo by Samantha Giorgio
One of the vendors made fresh mozzarella. Photo by Samantha Giorgio

Students and staff members from Villa Maria Academy were joined by their families and friends for the tree lighting celebration. In addition to the lighting of the tree, this event also featured refreshments, games and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Santa Claus made a special appearance at the tree lighting celebration. Photo by Samantha Giorgio

On Sunday, Dec. 7, the school’s fourth-grade students performed the annual Nativity Scene, celebrating the humble birth of Jesus Christ and God’s love.

Villa Maria Academy students take part in a performance about the story of Christmas. Photo by Samantha Giorgio

Later in the month, on Wednesday, Dec. 17, the school’s kindergarten students celebrated the Christmas star, which is intertwined with the story of Christmas. The Christmas star has become a common symbol of the holiday, as the Bible states that a particularly bright star led the Three Wise Men to Jesus Christ.

