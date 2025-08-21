‘Four Seasons’ member to be part of ‘The Jersey Four’ performance at Villa Maria Academy this October

Villa Maria Academy will be hosting a special musical performance of “The Jersey Four—A Tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons,” featuring former Four Seasons member Gerry Polci, on Sunday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m.

This benefit concert is set to take place on the waterfront campus of the school, located at 3335 Country Club Rd. in Country Club. Proceeds from the event will go towards enhancing Villa Maria Academy’s academic programs, extracurricular offerings and campus safety initiatives.

The show aims to deliver a dynamic and immersive concert experience, eclipsing that of “Jersey Boys.” Those who attend The Jersey Four can look forward to live renditions of popular classic songs like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll” and “Who Loves You.” Among some of the hits not included in the Jersey Boys musical that will also be performed are “Swearin’ to God” and “Grease.”

There will also be behind-the-scenes stories, trivia and sing-alongs related to The Four Seasons.

Polci was a member of The Four Seasons from 1973 to 1990, performing vocals and on the drums. He was the voice behind the iconic hit “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night).”

Tickets for the show are $70 for the reserved seating section and $80 for the VIP section. Fees are included in the cost of tickets. There will be free parking and light refreshments. To order tickets, click here or call (917)-567-5842.

For general inquiries, email GDPTix@gmail.com. For information on VIP seating and sponsorships, email Rdeluca@vma-ny.org.