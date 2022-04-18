Victim, 22, shot and robbed in Mott Haven: police

Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot and robbed a 22-year-old earlier this month in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, the incident took place April 6 around 11 a.m. in front of 643 E. 152 St. Police say that an unknown man ambushed the 22-year-old victim, punched him in the face, stole his phone and debit card and shot him in the right arm before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. Police told the Bronx Times they do not know if the shooter knew the victim or what the motive was behind the alleged theft.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.