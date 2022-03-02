Velocity wins 55 medals at the 2022 USATF New York Youth Championship

Velocity Track Club’s success continued Sunday, Feb. 27, at the 2022 USATF New York Youth Championship at the Ocean Breeze Recreational Facility in Staten Island. The best USATF New York track and field youth athletes were in attendance. Medals were awarded to the top six athletes in their event. The following events were contested: 55 meters, 55-meter hurdles, 200-, 400-, 800-, 1500- and 3000-meter run, 4×200- and 4×400-meter relay, race walk, shot put, long jump, triple jump, weight throw, pole vault and high jump.

Velocity won 55 medals: 18 gold, 17 silver, nine bronze, four fourth place finishes, four fifth place finishes and three sixth place finishes. Plus, we had many athletes break their indoor personal record, according to athletic.net. We accomplished this in many events, such high jump, long jump, shot put, hurdles and running events from the 55-meter to the 1500-meter run.

The following athletes earned medals: Chase (3 Gold medals); Steven (3 Gold medals); Xoan (2 Gold, 1 Silver); Jada (2 Gold, 1 Silver); Brianna (4 Medals); Bryce (2 medals); Zuriel (3 medals); Saniah (2 medals); Aiden; Dallis; Cameron; Justin; Romel (3 medals); Pierce (3 medals); Mason; Lyon (3 medals); Ryan (2 medals); Madison T.; Rakae (2 medals); Savannah M. (2 medals); Candice (2 medals); Tiarra (2 medals); Karly; Adonijah; Khloe; Talia; Savannah B. and Shyenne (2 medals).

Our next meet will be on Sunday, March 5 at The Armory Youth Championship Sponsored by NYRR at the Armory.

Velocity Track Club New York is a 501C3 non-for profit with 100% of donations will go towards helping our children. Support your youth, so they can continue to do wonderful things. For additional information, please visit velocitytrack.org, contact Coach Winston Dinkins at 441-6196 or email watclt@aol.com.